With a legacy spanning over three decades, Gola Sizzlers has carved a niche for itself as a culinary powerhouse. While it is famous for its sizzlers (and rightly so) its menu encompasses Indian, Chinese, Continental, Mughlai, Italian, and Japanese delicacies. On my recent visit, I loved the sizzler I tried (again) but it was something else that truly stole the show. Curious what it is? Keep reading.





I visited the Gola Sizzlers outlet in Saket, which was buzzing with diners enjoying the live music. The lively vibe set the tone for a lovely evening with my family. I began my culinary journey with the Dahi Kebab - a crispy, flavorful delight that perfectly complemented my refreshing cocktail. A promising start to what was to be a memorable meal.

Of course, no visit to Gola Sizzlers is complete without indulging in their signature dish - sizzler, of course. I opted for Chilli Chicken Sizzler, which was oh-so-flavourful, with the sizzling sounds and aromatic steam tempting me the moment it was kept in front of me. The chicken was cooked to perfection, and the accompanying vegetables added a delightful crunch.

However, the real surprise of the evening was the North Indian cuisine. Everyone has their own preference for butter chicken. Mine is a bit tangy, spicy and not overtly creamy. This is what I got at Gola Sizzlers, and I was blown away. The dal makhani and malai kofta were also perfect, in fact, drool-worthy. My stomach was full but I could not stop myself from eating more and more. Oh, I forgot, there was Alfredo Mushroom Pasta also. It was good but the Indian spread had all my attention.

Oh, what a satisfying meal it was. The only thing that was needed was a good dessert and that I did get - Ice Cream Sizzler - a refreshing and indulgent dessert that was the perfect ending to a truly satisfying meal.



What: Gola Sizzlers

Where: Unit no. 149, ground floor, DLF Avenue Mall, Saket District Centre

When: 12-11.30 pm

Cost: INR 2,500 for two people (approx.)