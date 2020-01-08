Review: In-Q Blends Food Innovation And Flavours Of India To Put Together A Fare To Remember

There's no dearth of food innovators in the F&B world now. The moment you start to feel we have seen everything, a new trend comes and sweeps us by our feet. The newest to enter the league with their 'off-beat' offerings is In-Q, at The Manor Hotel. The contemporary Indian restaurant that recently opened doors in The Friends Colony, New Delhi, promises a unique and memorable dining experience. With grey walls, white crisp linens, and urbane upholstery, In-Q's vibe strikes a chord the moment you step foot inside the sprawling property.





In-Q's food is rooted in classic Indian flavours but in terms of presentation, they boast of a unique contemporary finesse. We started out with chocolates and chaat. The chocolate was imported from France, but that was not the only impressive bit about this bite-sized delicacy. The surprise was waiting for us inside the treat. The chocolate was filled with spiced mint water and was topped with mint dust. We could not have asked for a more refreshing start.





(Also Read: The Hearty Asian Fare At Yi Jing, Sheraton, Has All it Takes To Be Your Next Gourmet Pit-Stop)





Next, we proceeded to the chaat, which we were told was homage to Old Delhi. Served on a bed of black rocks, this chaat made with light yogurt, fruit salsa. Their buckwheat kachori is an explosion of flavours. With tamarind, prawns and wasabi in the mix, you are in for a ride. We also tried their radish, which we were told was a tribute to the tribes of Rajasthan who popularised the technique of fermentation. A take on kanji, this salad packs the goodness of fermented and dried radish leaves, which is served a liquid cheese again made by fermented radish leaves. We also enjoyed their gobhi- a fine example of food innovation. The wobbly cube has a distinct green glaze; it is only when you tuck into it that you feel like you are biting a piece of achari gobhi. The hot and bold flavours are offset by yogurt powder. Chef Aditya Kumar Jha told us that the addition of yogurt dust is deeply personal. Her likes to enjoy a bowl of dahi each time he is having achari gobhi.





(Also Read: New In Town: Social Is Back; This Time With A Swanky Outlet In Noida)





What impressed us the most was their Masala Idli and sambhar that didn't look anything like plate of masala idli. A clear lentil broth with globule-sized fried and steamed idlis, in addition with sambar staples like eggplant and pumpkin (dried). This dish spells comfort and makes for a treat for your Instagram feed as well. Rich, mushy and meaty, the lamb dumplings made with minced lamb, brain mousse and dried leaks are commendable too.





(Also Read: Try The New Winter Menu Of ROOH In Mehrauli To Warm Your Soul This Season)





Their coco-curry is also nothing like anything you have had before. Dried coconut curry, curry powder, and dried meringue. The textures here are bound to impress. Their lamb chops, inspired by the burrah kababs, have distinct tandoori flavours. It gets a contemporary makeover in the hands of chef Aditya who pairs it with kaffir lime and cranberry chutney.





The desserts are a treat for soul. Do try their snow-balled shrikhand that is inspired by mountains and lush greenery of Kashmir. This giant ball of shrikhand is just hung curd and pistachio flakes! Melts in mouth in an instant. The air-dried halwa is also an amusing preparation made with berry yogurt kulfi and tequila strawberry.





Address: The Manor, 77, Friends Colony West, New Delhi – 110065





Timings: 1200 hrs– 1500 hrs





1900 hrs – 2300 hrs



