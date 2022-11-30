There is no denying the fact that Japanese cuisine has gained tremendous popularity worldwide. From Ramen to Sushi, Baos to Gyoza, the cuisine has a plethora of delectable delicacies to offer. The popularity of Japanese food is demonstrated by the sheer number of Japanese restaurants opening up, even in India. One of them is CoCo ICHIBANYA. You can choose from a variety of curry rice dishes at Coco Ichibanya, each made with a different combination of ingredients, and you can also alter the degree of spice, the amount of rice, and any additional toppings to suit your preferences. From chicken cutlet to seafood, momos, mushroom, the options for toppings were endless.

We had the pleasure of trying authentic Japanese curries, and we'd like to share our experience with you.We began our tasting session with a chicken basket. Crispy chicken nuggets and crispy French fries were on the platter. The nuggets had a crispy exterior and a juicy interior. It was a good start all around. We ordered from their main menu after we finished with the basket. We went with chicken cutlet curry based on the recommendations. It was flavourful enough, but we added a little more spice to it. Then we ordered Mushroom udon noodles. This one-pot noodle soup was not up to our taste palate. But if you like udon noodles, then you can give it a shot.





We finished our meal with a decadent cheesecake. Overall, my favourite dish from the menu was the chicken cutlet curry and I recommend you try it too! Other than that, you can also try their veg momo or chicken momo Japanese curries.

What: CoCo ICHIBANYA

Where: DLF Cyber Hub, Gurugram

Cost For Two: INR 1200 (Approx)