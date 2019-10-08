Review: Not Just Coffee, Cafe Tesu Is A Must-Try For These Delicious Dishes Too

Cafe Tesu serves some delicious food

Cafe culture has augmented and cafes have multiplied in Delhi in the recent past. A coffee pit-stop works wonders to bring respite in the middle of hectic work day or rejuvenates during the weekend. Cafe Tesu, pegged as one of the popular neighbourhood cafes in South Delhi, has been riveting coffee lovers and has managed to create a niche following of its own. Nestled in the middle of the bustling city, this place with its quaint and plush exteriors invites all those passing through the busy street it is located on. Once you succumb to the temptation and enter the cafe, the serenity of the white walls and vintage wooden furniture teleports you to another world of calm and quell.





But, this cafe is not just all about coffee and its signature whisky barrel coffee (which is amazing nonetheless); Cafe Tesu is a hidden gem when it comes to great food. Apart from its popular all-day breakfast menu, its lunch and dinner menu is something that can't be ignored.





Cafe Tesu – An Eatery That Only Impressed Us

Once the food started rolling on our table, we slipped into a food coma of sorts. There was absolutely nothing that we didn't like. We started with Californian Salad that was an eccentric melange of green apple, chicken ham and grapes, smattered with feta shavings and French vinaigrette dressing.





The Phylo Platter was to die for. Feta phylo cups in a variety of spinach, mushrooms and summery tomatoes filling were not only soothing to the eyes but also to the palate. Crunchy Sin Chao Corn is a corn-lover's delight.





Our belly was thanking us for these delicious treats but the best was yet to come. Their range of dim sums - from Cream Cheese And Spinach Dumpling to Shangai Chicken Kothe, was enough to get us drooling.





Just when we thought we couldn't eat any more, Grandma's Special Blueberry Bread and Butter Pudding arrived on our table and we couldn't keep our dessert spoons down.





Whether you are looking for a cosy place to grab a cup of coffee while reading your favourite book or an alfresco dining experience, you'll find it all in Cafe Tesu.





What: Cafe Tesu





Where: Essex Farms, 4, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Vijay Mandal Enclave, Adchini, New Delhi





When: 8am – 11:30pm





Price: INR 1,400 for two people (approx.)







