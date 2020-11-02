RYU Is The Stunning New Addition to The Glitter Of 32nd Milestone

Inspired by Japanese name for a dragon, RYU has the perfet rooftop to unwind over the weekend.

Picture this, you are sitting on a rooftop cafe on a hazy wintery evening, sipping your favourite wine. The warm yellow fairy lights hanging from the top and soft music in the background set the perfect mood for a nice laidback evening. The backdrop of the gleaming city and streetlights that dot the busy roads reminds you that it's okay to take a break from the hustle and bustle once a while. Sounds interesting, right? Aren't you already planning your next weekend plans? RYU at 32nd Milestone in Gurgaon is exactly that and much more! 32nd milestone has become a new hotspot in the G-town in recent years and RYU is a scintillating new addition to the glitterati of it.





An Asian-themed bar and diner that opened its doors in March this year has something for everyone. With about 50 signature cocktails to go with a soul-satiating menu full of best of Asian dishes is perhaps the combination one longs for after a relaxed weekend. Inspired by Japanese name for a dragon, RYU is divided into two floors, making it a perfect spot for those who want a calm and romantic meal under the stars and even those who simply want to party near the console!





Food And Drinks At RYU:

We started off with a non-vegetarian kebab platter, full of juicy seekh kebabs and tikkas. As a fan of Sushi, the RYU special dragon roll had to be on the table and we weren't disappointed at all! An Asian menu is never complete without the quintessential dimsums and momos, their Chicken choila and Chicken Sadeko momos are a must-try! Some of the other Asian specialities that we loved include the Mongolian crispy chicken, a peppery one sure to tingle your taste buds. If you have a tooth for all thing spicy, Kung pao chicken with crunchy cashews is a fiery affair you'll love. The river fresh fish with Norwegian salmon came on a bed of ice with Korean herb sauce, which you'll love if you have a taste for cold cuts.

For the mains, they had an array of options including Thai curry, Malaysian fish curry and we settled for RYU special Chicken drunken style that had a touch of beer with chicken tossed in a spicy sauce and paired with steamed rice. The vegetarian options are aplenty too with pokchoy and asparagus dimsums, crispy corn salt and pepper, Thai potato wedges and stir-fried greens.





The bar at RYU is stocked with eclectic labels and one would never run out of exotic cocktails, many original concoctions with extensive use of Thai herbs and spices. And the way they are served will transport you to the bright and glittering lanes of Thailand for sure!





So, the next time you are in Gurgaon and need a stunning view of the town and sit and watch the world go by, RYU could be your best bet.







