Wine And Dine At The Wine Company, Gurugram And Explore Their New Winter Menu

If there's one place that has been attracting the wine enthusiasts of the capital city and the surrounding areas, it is The Wine Company. Nestled in the ever-buzzing Cyber Hub, a popular hangout complex in Gurugram, this restaurant founded by restaurateur Ashish Dev Kapur is hard to miss. Its foot-thumping music reaches your ears at a distance and takes you right in front of it. The eatery's inviting posh exteriors with an eye-soothing outdoor seating area, and a bevy of people thronging in and out of the place, piques your interest instantly. But, there's so much more to The Wine Company, which makes it such a popular place in Delhi/NCR.





With a massive wine cellar stocking some of the best wines from around the globe, a wine lover cannot leave disappointed from here. With the winter season in full swing, you'd rather be warming yourself here in the cosy indoor seating with a glass of heart-warming wine than struggling elsewhere in the winter chill. What else do you need? Maybe, some delicious food? You get that too. The Wine Company's winter menu will keep you warm this season.





There's nothing like an extensive cheese platter to go with your wine. This platter has different types of cheeses with some sweet plus tangy fruits and crispy crackers. Kick off your visit there with a glass of wine and this platter, and look forward to an interesting wine-and-dine experience ahead.





Corn on the cob is the next meal that should be on your order list. Flavoursome and crunchy corns that you scrape right off the cob will fill your mouth with its juicy deliciousness. The dish is enhanced by sriracha honey butter and some crumbled cottage cheese.





Their sun-dried tomato kulcha and duck kulcha are also worth trying. It's fusion food at its best. Braised pork belly tacos paired with stir fry vegetables will go perfectly with your wine. Another must-try dish is crispy Japanese squids served with curried lemon and sweet potato.





Their winter menu is offering some uniquely prepared pasta, which will look quite pretty on the plate but may not sit well with all kinds of palates, especially Indian palates. Those who like to explore varied culinary treasures, may try their pasta as well.





Keep the wines flowing in while you enjoy the all-new winter menu of The Wine Company, all through this winter season. Don't forget to try their winter-special desserts for a sweet kick.





What: The Wine Company





Where: Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurugram





When: 12:30pm – 4pm, 5pm – 1am





Cost: INR 3,000 for two people (approx.)







