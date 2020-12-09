Sly Granny Cafe Launches Its First Mall Outpost At Select CITYWALK, Saket

Sly Granny Cafe, Saket

Sprinkling new flavours in the lives of food lovers, Azure Hospitality, launched its new Sly Granny Cafe at Saket's Select CITYWALK mall in October 2020. Sly Granny Cafe is Sly's first mall outpost where customers can enjoy quality comfort food, amidst the bustling energy of the vibrant mall. With Sly Granny's multi-cuisine menu, shoppers and food lovers have the option of picking their preferred meal. Patrons can relish a delicious meal in the luxe-casual dining ambience of the cafe in the company of hand-tossed pizzas, Asian bowls, crispy chicken & fries, BBQ pork ribs, avocado toast, meaty aglio e olio, beer-battered fish and chips and many more food options.





The quirky interiors are reflective of Sly Granny's signature outlandish style and hold a treasure trove of secrets for visitors to unravel. The unique detailing of the place makes it a perfect choice where one can enjoy a relaxed meal while sipping their signature craft cocktails. There are also some new additions to the menu - crispy chicken & fries, the Big Fry Up, pizzas, Asian bowls, fresh loaves of bread & desserts and sauces.





While talking about the new cafe and its inspiration, Rahul Khanna said, "The idea was to curate an extraordinary experience which, as per the occasion, caters to the choices and tastes of every age group."

Since the cafe is in Select CITYWALK, which is centrally located, it is conveniently accessible for every food lover. One can opt to visit it after watching a movie, for a romantic date stop, to savour a midday grazing menu, meet friends over cheesecake and coffee, or just to grab a quick bite on the go. The cafe also boasts a range of homegrown artisanal loaves of bread, sauces, and a delicatessen.





I happened to try some delicacies from the all-new café and here's what I thought:





The extensive Mezze Platter replete with pita bread, falafel and crispies, paired with a whole range of dips, gave an exciting start to my meal. Chicken and Leeks Quiche was a good pick for appetisers too.

While Mushroom, Bell Pepper and Jalapeno Pizza did not quite entice the Italian food-lover in me, Harissa Chicken paired with a sweet-n-spicy Harissa sauce more than made up for it. Lamb Kibbeh is another dish worth tying, especially if you love rich food tinged with some tanginess.





As expected, Blueberry Cheese Cake gave me a slice of heaven after a heaty meal.





Also, try their innovative Breaking Brunch Menu, which is available for a limited period only.





(Cost: Rs. 1500/- ++ for two)









