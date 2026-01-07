If you've ever dreamt of sipping coffee at a sunlit Parisian cafe, Mamma Rose in Noida might just make that dream come true. This newly opened all-day cafe is the brainchild of Mr Ridhav Arora, an avid traveller who fell in love with the charm of European street-side cafe His vision? To bring that same warmth and elegance to Noida's bustling cafe scene.





The vibe at Mamma Rose hits you the moment you enter - sassy yet sophisticated, much like its muse, the chic French cat it's named after. The interiors are cosy and inviting, with a sunlit patio that's perfect for lazy brunches or evening sundowners. It's the kind of place where conversations flow effortlessly over coffee, and time seems to slow down.

Speaking of coffee, Mamma Rose takes its brews seriously. Each batch is roasted every four days to preserve its aroma and character, and you can taste the difference. If you're feeling adventurous, try their Pistachio Latte- rich, nutty, and indulgent. The Matcha Latte is a good pick if you enjoy the earthy flavours of matcha.

The food menu leans towards comfort with a European twist. The Warm Chocolate Dough Pie, served with milk chocolate chips and vanilla gelato, is pure decadence-definitely a must-try. The Corn Tacos were another highlight, bursting with flavour and freshness. The Thai Green Curry was okay, not bad. On the flip side, the Cheese Ramen felt a little bland. But that's the beauty of a new cafe- they're still finding their rhythm.

Service is prompt and friendly, adding to the overall pleasant experience. Mamma Rose is a nice place for catching up with friends, planning a family brunch, or simply looking for a quiet corner to work with a cup of coffee.





Verdict: Go for the vibe, stay for the coffee, and don't leave without trying that chocolate dough pie!