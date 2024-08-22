Delhi's food scene never disappoints, with new restaurants and cafes constantly adding to the city's vibrant culinary landscape. The latest to join this ever-growing list is Thanks & Beyond, nestled in the heart of Nehru Place's bustling Epicuria. This restaurant promises a unique dining experience, blending a varied ambience with a menu that caters to both the adventurous and the traditional palate. From the moment you step in, you're greeted by an inviting atmosphere that effortlessly combines bohemian spirit with earthy elegance, setting the stage for a memorable meal.

Ambience: A Tale Of Three Districts

The restaurant is cleverly divided into three distinct sections - each offering a different vibe. 'Thanks' is perfect for coffee lovers and cocktail enthusiasts, '&' provides a serene Tuscan-style outdoor retreat, and 'Beyond' boasts a stunning bar with handcrafted cocktails and a premium selection of spirits. Together, these spaces create a versatile setting suitable for any occasion.

Photo Credit: Thanks & Beyond



The Culinary Experience: What We Tried

During my visit, we decided to dive into their Signature Cocktails. Our first pick was the Hydra, a concoction featuring gin, pineapple, and Madras curry. It was a refreshing and bold start to our evening, with flavours that were both surprising and delightful. Next, we tried the Cygnus, a unique drink made with brown butter tequila, coffee liqueur, cold brew, popcorn, and nutmeg. It was like having popcorn in a glass - a playful and memorable drink that we thoroughly enjoyed.

We also sampled the Pegasus and Phoenix cocktails. While both were impressive, the Pegasus, which featured lychee, lacked the distinct flavour we were expecting. A bit more lychee would have elevated the drink to perfection.

Photo Credit: Thanks & Beyond

For starters, we couldn't resist the Chicken Gyozas. With a super crunchy exterior and a soft, flavourful interior, these gyozas were a true delight and a must-try for any visit. We then moved on to the Adana Kebab from the Authentic Turkish Grills. The tender chunks of chicken, marinated in an aromatic blend of Turkish spices, were absolutely delicious and a highlight of the meal. The Tempura Prawn Sushi also made it to our table and did not disappoint, offering a satisfying crunch and fresh flavours.

As we transitioned to the main course, we tried the Kar Pow, a Thai chicken stir fry with holy basil. The dish was wholesome and packed with flavours, making it an explosion of taste in every bite. The menu also offers a variety of other delectable options, from pizzas to classic Indian dishes, that we're excited to try on our next visit.

To end our meal on a sweet note, we opted for the Banoffee Pie. However, it was a bit disappointing. The texture was off, and it felt more like a banoffee shake than a pie - too liquidy and lacking the richness we were hoping for. The dessert menu could benefit from a few more options as well.

Photo Credit: Thanks & Beyond

Final Thoughts

Overall, our experience at Thanks and Beyond was fairly good. It's a unique spot that offers delicious food and a distinct ambience, making it worth a visit with family and friends. So, if you're in the mood for a memorable dining experience in Delhi, head to Thanks and Beyond.

What: Thanks & Beyond

Where: 204, Underground Food Court, Nehru Place, New Delhi

Timings: 10 am - 1 am

Cost For Two: INR 3000 (approx)