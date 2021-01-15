The BBQ Company: This Restaurant In Delhi Is Truly A Meat-Lover's Paradise

Restaurant Review: The BBQ Company

The BBQ Company is currently enjoying expansion in Delhi NCR and now has 4 outlets in Delhi (including one in Noida and Gurgaon). This is not a great surprise considering the popularity of the barbecue concept in India, and the beauty of a barbeque restaurant is that no matter how the weather is outside, you enjoy the freshly charcoaled chicken and mutton tikkas at the drop of a hat. Having said that, expansion such as this would not happen without first building up a good repertoire of good food and The BBQ Company seems to have this covered.





I believe, a meat feast is a fine idea on most evenings, but especially appealing on a chilly, wintry evening. It was on such a chilly evening that we visited The BBQ Company at the Garden Galleria Mall, Noida. The place was quite welcoming and had a mix of families and friends, all enjoying the lively surroundings.





The BBQ Company: The steward sets up a tandoor on your table and brings freshly grilled kebabs.





The menu comprised all the classic vegetarian and non-vegetarians kebabs and tikkas in the starters. It starts with the steward setting up a tandoor on your table and bringing the fresh grilled skewered tikkas and kebabs, from mutton seekh kebabs, chicken tikka, prawn tikkas and fish tikkas to mushroom tikkas, salsa potatoes, and the classic paneer tikka. Other interesting starters like corn mushroom salt & pepper and pineapple kebabs were quite a treat. I couldn't resist the salsa potatoes and mutton seekh kebabs. The potatoes were crispy from the outside and came topped with creamy salsa. But my heart goes to prawn tikkas - the prawns were succulent with a slightly spicy kick and complimented the pleasant tang of the lime.

The BBQ Company: The main course menu keeps on changing on a daily basis.





After devouring the kebabs if you are up for a challenge, and clearly, my partner and I were, go for their buffet main course. The main course menu is not fixed; meaning they keep on changing the main course options on a daily basis. But one thing that is fixed and is never amiss - the taste! Both veg and non-veg sections had some amazing options – take your pick from mutton rogan josh, butter chicken and prawns curry to Amritsari chhole, paneer dum pasanda and sarso ka saag. And if you are anything like me, then you will always save some space for biryani. Try their Peshawari gosht biryani - the meat is slow-cooked first at low temperatures which keeps all the natural juices in the meat that further enhances the flavour. The challenge proved a little too great on this occasion and we were provided with a 'takeaway bag' so we could take home the leftovers to enjoy the following day!





We could possibly have passed on the dessert section, given that we had gone there before, but who could not be tempted into ordering the carrot cake and chocolate nut brownie. This was comfort food at its best... aptly sweet and wholesome.





The BBQ Company is a fun, lively place with a great vibe. For meat lovers, there is undoubtedly a fantastic range of meats, and possibly (and surprisingly) more food than we could manage in one sitting. One last tip: arrive hungry!



Where: 220-221, Garden Galleria Mall, Sector 38, Noida

Price: INR 1,300 for two







