Founded in Southern California in 1963, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf has over 1,200 locations across 24 countries. With so many tea and coffeehouse companies already firmly established in India, CBTL aims to grab the spotlight with its commitment to quality food and drinks, along with innovative space designs. I recently went to the Janakpuri cafe with a draining phone battery and was glad to be somewhere with a charging outlet right under my seat. That's the charm of coffee shops, here you can work, catch up on (months of) life updates with your friends or simply chill and unwind.





Unlike several other coffee shops, CBTL has a bit of a cafe vibe to it. The food is hot and fresh, with lots of interesting dishes and you need not settle for a cold sandwich or a dry puff pastry. The staff also takes your orders from your table and brings everything to you. So, what's on the menu and is it good? Let's find out.

Here's Everything I Tried At The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf:

CBTL is known to have invented 'ice blended' coffees in the mid-1980s, using a combination of espresso coffee, crunchy yet soft pellet ice, milk, and signature powders. We tried their Cookies and Cream Iced Blended Coffee in Chocolate (unavailability of Matcha at that time) and loved the texture and flavour, though the chocolate was a bit too dominant over the coffee.

Cookies and Cream Iced Blended Coffee, Mango Cold Brew Tea, Guacamole and Chips

To get a real taste of the coffee, we ordered an Iced Cappuccino and a Cold Brew Latte. The brews were strong and intense, and the milk was light, giving you coffees that were simple, intense and not too thick or heavy.





For a different experience, we also tried their Mango Cold Brew Tea. While the mango flavour was refreshing, the overall palate was more like juice than a cold brew tea.





The food section was impressive with a wide range of options to choose from. We tried the Falafel Fattoush Three Layer Salad which was refreshing and delicious.





Next, we ordered Guacamole and Chips which was beautifully presented. The chips were light and crunchy, though a little too bland for me, but perfect for those not too fond of spices.





A sandwich we were recommended to try was the Indiana Grilled Chicken and Cheese Melt. The chicken was juicy, the bread was grilled perfectly, and the portion size was impressive.

Falafel Fattoush Three Layer Salad, Indiana Grilled Chicken and Cheese Melt

Another interesting savoury dish that caught our eye is the Bangaluru Kara Bun With Cream Cheese. The bun was soft, and the South Indian spices paired well with the fresh cream cheese.





A must-try item on the menu is their Grilled Chicken Spaghetti Pesto Aglio Olio. The hot and saucy pasta with big and generous chunks of chicken was served with a side of toasted garlic bread. Cafe-style hot and fresh dishes like this hearty pasta are something you may not find at other coffee shops.

Bangaluru Kara Bun With Cream Cheese, Iced Cappuccino, Grilled Chicken Spaghetti Pesto Aglio Olio

I unplugged my fully charged phone but could not leave without trying some desserts. We ordered a Carrot Cream Cake which was a massive slice with thick layers of cake. The cinnamon taste and the subtle sweetness made every bite delicious. We also tried their Chocolate Cake which was rich, indulgent, fresh and yummy.

Carrot Cream Cake, Chocolate Cake

About CBTL's Coffee-Making Process And Technology

CBTL sources premium Arabica beans, follows small batch roasting and precise brewing techniques. As the inventor of Ice Blended, the spirit of innovation continues with a vibrant menu comprising specialty teas, ice-blended variations and a wide variety of food options, including gluten-free and vegan choices.





After Janakpuri, CBTL is also coming up with more outlets in GK 1, M Block Market and GK 2, M Block Market.

Where: Janakpuri West, Block C, 132, Ground Floor.

Operating Hours: 8 AM - 11 PM, Daily

Cost for Two: Rs 550 (approx.)