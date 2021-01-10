The Tummy Section Offers A Blend Of Different Cuisines To Please Your Tummy

The Tummy Section, Delhi

Here's an eatery in Delhi that offers an exceptional melange of different flavours from different cuisines. The Tummy Section brings about a distinct amalgamation of some mouth-watering foods from the Middle East to the Indian subcontinent. Their menu draws inspiration from the Middle East, Malaysia, China and America, with an aim to please your tummy and whet your appetite.





The Tummy Section is credited for introducing the much-loved Shewario to the foodies in the city. For the unversed, Shewario is the re-invented avatar of Shawarma which is a whole lot crunchy and delicious. If you haven't tried it yet, you must, now!





The Tummy Section is a large chain with many outlets in Delhi, the latest one being a swanky cafe at Jail Road, Delhi. I was sent over some of their popular dishes from the menu.





Chicken Shewario and Veg Shewario taste simply amazing, with the right blend of flavours and crispiness backing them. Their best-selling Chicken Shewario Crunchwich is exactly what it promised to be – meaty and super crunchy. It is a completely fried sandwich so only those who love a heavy and a hearty meal, would really enjoy it

What I found the best in the platter were Egg Shots. A simple dish of boiled eggs smattered with a delectable mix of onions and spices, it turned out be a real surprise in the first bite. You just cannot miss this one!





Drums of Heaven, Crunchy Chicken Kebab and Chaap Strip Wrap were pretty good too. The whole meal had lots of crunch, so it was quite a treat for my taste buds.





You can either visit The Tummy Section Cafes across the city to have a nice foodie outing with your friends or family, or order in to enjoy a cozy meal in the comfort of your home.







