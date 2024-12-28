Gurgaon is one of the most vibrant and fast-growing hubs in Delhi-NCR. Over the past year, it has become a culinary hotspot. With its rapidly evolving food scene, the city has witnessed an influx of new restaurants, cafes, and especially crafted spaces that cater to a varied mix of tastes. From global flavours to experiential dining, Gurgaon's bustling energy is mirrored in its ever-expanding gastronomic landscape. Amid this, one place that truly stands out for its aesthetic vibe and delectable food is Covah – The Cavern. Based in the city's sector 43, this is the place to be if you crave Mediterranean and Asian cuisine, paired with specially crafted cocktails.





Recently, I had the opportunity to visit Covah, and the moment I stepped in, it was evident that this wasn't just a restaurant – it was a dreamy escape. With interiors inspired by the mystique of caves, the space envelopes you in earthy beige tones and carefully sculpted walls. The ambience is intimate yet vibrant, making it a perfect place for your culinary journey.

Photo: Nikita Nikhil



Our evening began with their signature cocktails, each thoughtfully crafted to showcase unique flavours. The first drink I tried was Summer's Plunge, a Mediterranean-inspired blend that was both savoury and refreshing. The briny depth of Ketel One Vodka was beautifully balanced by the sweetness of watermelon shrub and the effervescence of passionfruit sparkling water. It was a light, herbaceous start that immediately set the tone for the evening.





But that was just the beginning. Next came The Fire Ritual, a bold twist on the classic Picante. The smoky undertones of Reposado Tequila paired brilliantly with the vibrant heat of red paprika, while the citrus agave rounded it off with just the right amount of sweetness. This cocktail had a fiery charm that lingered long after the last sip.





To complement the drinks, we dove into the food. Their extensive menu boasted a number of Mediterranean, Asian and fusion options. Although it was hard to choose one, we started with Chicken Yakitori. The skewers, coated in a luscious glaze of sake, mirin, and soy sauce, were tender and flavorful. The nuttiness of sesame and the freshness of spring onion added depth and texture, making it a dish that was as satisfying as it was comforting.

Photo: Nikita Nikhil

The Butterfly Garlic Prawns were another highlight. Perfectly cooked and loaded with the richness of butter and wine, the prawns were amped up by a hint of chilli flakes that added just the right kick. Paired with crusty bread to soak up the indulgent sauce, it was a dish that took my taste buds on a roller coaster ride. However, it was the juicy and tender pork gyozas that stole my heart. I have never had such amazing gyozas ever.





Midway through the meal, we decided to explore more of their cocktail offerings. This time, I opted for Inner Roots, a drink that celebrated the vibrant flavours of Thailand. Bombay Sapphire Gin served as the base, elevated by fragrant notes of lemongrass and galangal, while the litchi cordial and kaffir lime essential oil added a burst of brightness. This aromatic cocktail paired beautifully with the Blackened BBQ Chicken, a smoky, succulent dish served with a refreshing corn coriander salsa and a creamy cucumber cumin dip.

Photo: Nikita Nikhil

The culinary journey continued with two of Covah's standout curries. The Chicken Malacca Curry was a Malaysian-inspired dish. The tamarind's tanginess, the warmth of cinnamon, and the aromatic punch of curry leaves created a dish that was rich, hearty, and unforgettable. The Laksa Curry Bowl, which was recommended to us by the staff, certainly did not disappoint. The curry was a delicious combination of coconut milk, lemongrass, chilli, and turmeric, with noodles that soaked up the aromatic broth beautifully.

Photo: Nikita Nikhil

We ended the night on a decadent note with Secrets of Java, a cocktail that doubled as dessert. The Blanco Tequila, banana saccharum, and hazelnut liqueur combined to create a drink that was sweet, nutty, and indulgent. The salted caramel banana tart finish was the perfect end to an exquisite meal.

All in all, my time at Covah – The Cavern was great. The staff was courteous, the ambience – soulful. The food and drinks were definitely the highlight of my visit. I can't wait to try other Mediterranean and fusion dishes that this place has to offer!





Where: The Statement Baani, Sector 43, Gurugram, Haryana





Price: ₹2,000 + taxes