Who can resist a plate of hot dahi kebabs? We guess no one! This curd-based snack is loved for its irresistible crispy texture and is a must-have on any dinner party menu. However, as tempting as they are, there's a downside - they are high in calories! We all know that dahi kebabs are deep-fried, making them a not-so-healthy snack option. Many people feel guilty after indulging in them, especially those on a weight-loss diet. But don't you think that's a little unfair? You'll be happy to know that you can relish your favourite dahi kebabs totally guilt-free. Yes, it's possible, and the process is quite simple. All you have to do is make slight adjustments to the recipe, and you'll have a weight-loss-friendly snack ready in minutes. Intrigued to know more? Read on!

Indian Cooking Tips: Here Are 5 Easy Tips To Make Dahi Kebabs Healthier:

1. Increase the fibre content

The filling for dahi kebabs is typically prepared with hung curd, onions, corn flour, and various spices. To make it healthier, consider adding vegetables like carrots, cauliflower, and broccoli to the filling. This will help increase the fibre content of the dahi kebabs and give them a nice crunch in every bite. Feel free to add any other veggies according to your personal preference.

2. Use atta/oats for binding

Dahi kebabs are usually coated with breadcrumbs before frying. However, bread is high in calories and carbohydrates, making it less nutritious. Instead, use atta (whole wheat flour) or oats for binding. Both of these ingredients are high in fibre and will significantly reduce the calorie count of your dahi kebabs. Remember to slightly roast the oats before using them.

3. Pan-fry them

Dahi kebabs are loved for their irresistible crispy texture, which comes from deep-frying. But we all know that deep-frying is one of the unhealthiest cooking methods. So, how can you cook them instead? Simply pan-fry them! Drizzle some oil over a pan and shallow-fry your kebabs until golden brown and crispy. Additionally, you can also air fry the dahi kebabs - the results are truly spectacular!

4. Be mindful of your portion size

If you want to enjoy dahi kebabs minus the guilt, practice portion control. After all, no matter how healthy you try to make them, you're still consuming calories, and these can add up quickly. So, while you can certainly enjoy dahi kebabs on a weight-loss diet, avoid going overboard.

5. Choose your accompaniment wisely

Most accompaniments are high in calories, and consuming them can hinder your weight loss journey. While there are plenty of options out there, it's best to pair your dahi kebabs with freshly made pudina chutney or curd dip. It's low in calories and helps enhance the overall flavour of dahi kebabs. Avoid pairing them with tomato ketchup or any other sweet chutney.





So, the next time you're craving dahi kebabs, keep these tips in mind and enjoy them totally guilt-free. Click here for the complete recipe for dahi kebab.