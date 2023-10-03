Ice cream is more than a just dessert. Without a doubt, we can bestow ice cream with the title of the King of 'Food for the Soul'. A tub, stick or even a tiny cup of our favourite ice cream can comfort us during our low moments, turn into an irresistible temptation during indulgent moments, and become a refreshing saviour during those sticky summer days. It may not be far-fetched to say that ice cream is the synonym of happiness! However, if you are following a weight-loss diet, ice cream may seem like an elusive dream. Don't feel sad fellow ice cream enthusiasts, here are 6 tips to to indulge your sweet tooth without compromising on your dietary goals:





Here Are 6 Ways To Make Your Ice Cream Healthier

You don't necessarily have to sacrifice ice cream while dieting. Photo Credit: Pexels

1. Make your ice cream base low-fat

The traditional ice cream recipe consists of thick creams to make it creamier and richer. Opting for a low-fat dairy base - like coconut milk or almond milk - is the secret to making your cup of ice cream healthier! These alternatives can significantly lessen the fat content and will not compromise the creamy texture of your beloved ice cream.

2. DIY ice creams

The cleanest way to relish your favourite dessert is by preparing it at home. Adding natural ingredients like honey and fresh fruits will save you from a lot of calories, while also enhancing the flavour.





Here's an easy recipe by celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija to make ice cream at home.

First, take some frozen coconut milk, dates, cashew butter and vanilla extract. Add them in a blender and blend until smooth. Coconut milk helps to keep the base of the ice cream creamier. Also, make sure that the dates are soaked well before you add them to the blender so they break down into a paste easily. The cashew butter can also be replaced with soaked cashews. Next, freeze the mixture for 2-3 hours. You can use the chocobar mould like Makhija has used or any other mould of your choice. Now take a small bowl and add powdered peanut butter to it. Add some water and mix well to turn it into a paste. Pour this mix over the mould as a thin layer and freeze for two more hours. The nutritionist added that powdered peanut butter has 85% fewer calories from fat and twice as much protein. Now dip the ice cream in some dark chocolate that has been melted with coconut oil and voila!

3. Choose healthy and protein-packed options

Remember to choose more wholesome and healthy brands over conventional ones. A plethora of low-fat, low-sugar, vegan and protein-packed ice cream options are available in the stores. This way, satisfying your sugary cravings won't be accompanied by guilt.





4. Be conscious of the number of scoops

While we may instinctively believe 'three scoops are better than two', make it a strict rule to not go over one scoop! We know that's a tough call, considering how easily ice cream boosts up our mood by elevating our serotonin levels. However, using small cups, bowls and spoons will help to deceive your mind into thinking that you have had enough. This will help prevent overindulgence. In addition, setting specific cheat meal days would be a beneficial strategy to prevent yourself from eating ice cream on a daily basis.

5. Choose wholesome and nutritious toppings

You may not have to say goodbye to your favourite ice cream if you can just bid adieu to the unhealthy toppings like hot chocolate fudges, cookie doughs and those colourful sprinkles. These toppings are high in fat and sugar. Give yourself the freedom to pick creative and natural options such as nuts, chia seeds, fresh fruit slices, a hint of cinnamon and crushed almonds. They add natural sweetness, crunch and antioxidants, making your bowl of indulgence more wholesome and healthier.

6. Prepare freezer-friendly acai bowls and banana slices

Blend frozen acai berries with almond milk to create a refreshing ice cream bowl. Photo Credit: Pexels

Want to take a break from the customary ice cream? Here are some super easy substitutes for you to try. Chop some ripe bananas and freeze them. Blend the frozen slices until they turn creamy and smooth, creating a banana-based ice cream alternative without any added sugar. You can also blend frozen acai berries with a touch of almond milk to create a refreshing ice cream bowl. Don't forget to top it with granola, sliced fruits, and a drizzle of honey for a nutritious treat. Frozen Greek yoghurt topped with honey and nuts makes up for a hearty dessert as well.





It's rightfully said, "You can't buy happiness but you can buy ice cream." By following these six strategies and making intelligent choices, you do not have to compromise on your diet and neither bid goodbye to ice cream.





