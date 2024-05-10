Diet and workout go hand-in-hand in a weight loss journey. Yet, many people believe that diet plays a greater role than in fetching the desired results. We have seen people spending time and money in visiting nutritionists for that wonder diet plan that promises to shoo away that stubborn fat. But, more often than not, these diets do the job only temporarily and the moment you come back to your regular eating ways, your metabolism is reduced to a crawl. What if we tell you that you don't really have to reach out that far for that magic wand; all you have to do is look around in your own kitchen and pull out everyday common foods that can help you lose weight effectively.





Believe us; you don't have to put in effort in sourcing those expensive rare foods that you might not be able to afford forever, or might not get time to get home. Instead, grab onto foods that are always in front of you in your kitchen or are readily available in your local market. Can't wait to find out which foods are these? Keep reading.

9 Easily Available Foods That Can Aid Weight Loss

1. Cucumber

Almost 85 per cent of cucumber is water. The high water and fibre content makes the low-cal cucumber perfect for weight loss. The vegetable also helps in flushing out toxins present in harmful foods.

Cucumber is a low-fat food.

2. Green Leafy Vegetables

Make your daily curry or sabzi with more green leafy vegetables like spinach, broccoli, cabbage and fenugreek leaves. They are low in calories, low in carbohydrates and high in vital vitamins and minerals.





3. Pulses And Beans

There's a reason why our mothers make dal or rajma or chana almost every day. These foods are super rich in proteins that keep us satiated and energised.





4. Cottage Cheese

This is one cheese you don't have to feel guilty eating. Called ‘paneer' in Hindi, cottage cheese is high in proteins and low in calories, which is great for weight loss; and abounds with nutrients like calcium, potassium and magnesium.





5. Boiled Potatoes

This one must be a surprise for you all. Potatoes when boiled can turn into a weight-loss-friendly food since the starch is washed off. This food is rich in good carbs, fibre and potassium. It is also super filling, which prevents us from binge eating.





6. Fruits

Of course, almost all kinds of fruits should be a part of your weight loss diet. They bring in a wealth of nutrients and fill your tummy only with the right contents.





7. Walnuts

Eating only a handful of walnuts every day can boost your weight loss process. This dry fruit possesses the right mix of nutrients that promote heart health as well.





8. Red Chilli

Red chilli peppers (or lal mirch) generate heat that produces a sense of satiety, which helps fight weight gain. This spice is also known to burn fat in the body.





9. Lemon

Include lemon in food, sprinkle on salads or just make lemonade. Lemon aids in the digestion of food, improves metabolism and helps shed extra fat.





There is no need to stock up on these foods for your weight loss diet because we are sure they will already be there in your kitchen. Just eat them wisely and work out regularly, and you won't be far from your ideal weight.