Mayonnaise is one of those condiments that instantly makes everything interesting. A spoonful of it can transform a boring sandwich, make a salad dressing creamy, or help temper down the spiciness of momos. But for those who don't eat eggs, finding a good mayonnaise can be a challenge. Most eggless mayonnaise varieties available in the market either taste artificial or come with unnecessary additives. But the good news is, there are several recipes available online and you can make your batch of eggless mayonnaise at home. To get that store-bought perfection, follow these simple tips while whipping up your favourite batch of eggless mayonnaise at home.





Here Are 5 Tips To Make Perfect Mayonnaise At Home

1. Pick The Right Vegetarian Base

In normal mayonnaise, eggs are responsible for its texture. For the vegetarian version, you need a good replacement. Use can use full-fat milk, soy milk, or even aquafaba – the water left for cooking chickpeas (chhole) for the base. These options will give you the right consistency and help keep the mayonnaise together.

2. Use A Neutral Oil

The type of oil you choose for your vegetarian mayonnaise can make all the difference in the result. When making eggless mayonnaise at home, choose mild oils like sunflower, canola or olive oil. This will help keep the creamy taste of mayonnaise. Strong oils like mustard oil or coconut oil can tone down the taste of mayonnaise and even mess up the texture of it.

3. Add Oil Slowly

While you might think adding all the ingredients together would give you the results faster, it could mess with the final product. When you pour the oil too fast, the mixture won't emulsify properly and you will end up with a runny mess. The trick is to keep pouring it slowly as the mayonnaise thickens. This way, you will get the right consistency effortlessly.

4. Add Acidity

To get that store-bought taste and consistency, add a little vinegar or lemon juice. Not only will it add a little tang to the mayo but the condiment will also come together very smoothly. If you skip it, your homemade mayonnaise will be bland and flat.

5. Season It

Since you are making it at home, you have the liberty to tweak it as per your will. You can add a pinch of salt and sugar to balance the flavours. If you're feeling adventurous, use mustard powder for a sharp taste. Black pepper, oregano, black salt or chaat masala are some other options which can elevate your homemade mayonnaise in no time.





Want a simple recipe for eggless mayonnaise? Click here to know more.