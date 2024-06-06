The struggle to lose weight is a never-ending one. Even after countless efforts, we may not see the desired number on the weighing scale. So, what could be going wrong? Well, the answer may lie in your lunchtime habits. Lunch is one of the most crucial meals, as it helps provide energy in the middle of the day - during work hours. Because of this, there are many times when we may not pay as much attention to planning our lunch as we do for our breakfast and dinner. And this is exactly where we go wrong. To lose weight, you must be mindful of your choices during lunchtime. In this article, we'll be sharing five common lunchtime habits that may secretly be causing you to gain weight.

Also Read:Eating Out? Here's How You Can Avoid Weight Gain The Next Day

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 5 Common Lunchtime Mistakes That Cause Weight Gain:

1. You eat when you're starving

We've all done this at some point: kept delaying our lunch until we were absolutely starving. When this happens, we tend to eat more than we would have if we'd eaten our lunch on time. A growling stomach is an angry stomach, and in such a situation, all we want is food and more of it. Soon before we realise it, we end up consuming extra calories that lead to weight gain.

2. You don't plan your lunch in advance

Do you decide what to eat for lunch 10 minutes before you actually eat? If so, it's time to stop! Not planning your lunch in advance can increase your chances of indulging in unhealthy foods. When we plan meals on short notice, we usually make do with whatever is available in our pantry. If you have healthy foods, well and good, but if not, you can end up eating something that is high in calories.

3. Your lunch is not well-balanced

Along with planning your lunch in advance, make sure that it is well-balanced. To lose weight, you must have a balance of fibre, carbohydrates, and protein in your lunch meal. This is also essential for keeping your energy levels in check during the day. If it's not well-balanced, you'll soon find yourself reaching for a packet of chips or namkeen. So, remember to always follow this principle.

4. You schedule a meeting right before lunch

Another common lunchtime mistake is scheduling important work calls right before lunch. More often than not, work-related matters can be stressful. Being stressed before lunch isn't such a great idea. We all know that stress eating often leads to overeating, and this is exactly what happens in such situations. To avoid this, it's best to schedule your meetings at other times.

Also Read: Stay Fit At Work: 3 Expert Tips To Avoid Weight Gain While Working From Office

Photo Credit: iStock

5. You eat less or skip lunch

If you're someone who prefers to eat less or skips lunch altogether, thinking it'll lead to weight loss, then you're wrong. In fact, the result is quite the opposite, i.e., weight gain. You may think you're cutting down on calories, but you'll end up consuming more during your dinner. Skipping lunch or eating less can also deprive you of the essential nutrients needed to stay active during the day.





By avoiding these common mistakes at lunchtime, you can simplify your weight loss journey and achieve your goals sooner than expected. Stay fit and healthy!