High Protein Diet: This Boiled-Egg Salad Is Bursting With All Things Nice And Nutritious (Recipe Inside)

Highlights Protein helps keep you satiated

Protein is also called the building block of life

Eggs are a good source of protein

What do you love the most about salads? In addition to its role in healthy and sustainable weight-loss, we love the fact how it does not take much time and effort to put together a salad. You can throw in your favourite fruits and veggies, toss it all up in your favourite dressing, some herbs and spices to elevate the flavour- and you are good to go! It is a myth that salads are always bland and boring, and it is also not entirely correct to say that salad is the healthiest thing you can have in the day. Everything depends upon the ingredients you choose. If you choose flavourful, fresh veggies, you would not find your salad boring. Similarly, if you cut down on fatty ingredients like creamy mayonnaise, bacon, extra cheese shavings and fried croutons, you can make your salad much healthier.





If you are trying to lose weight or gain muscle, it is a good idea to sneak in more protein to your diet. Consuming protein-rich foods helps induce satiety. If you are feeling full, there are fewer chances of you inching closer to high-calorie foods, thereby preventing weight gain. Protein also helps check cravings. We have a quick high-protein salad you can make in a matter of few minutes. This salad is made without any mayonnaise and the star ingredient here is the egg. Did you know, egg is touted as the best bio-available source of protein out there. In other words, it is very easy for our body to assimilate protein from eggs.

Egg is touted as the best bio-available source of protein



Here's the recipe of boiled egg salad. Try it at home and let us know how you liked it.





Ingredients



2 Boiled eggs, chopped

1 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

½ tsp red chilly flakes

½ tsp lemon juice

1 tsp olive oil

Half cup of boiled green beans, chopped

½ cup of tomatoes, chopped

Coriander leaves, as needed





Recipe



1. In a bowl take eggs, beans and tomatoes.

2. Now add olive oil, black pepper, red chilly flakes, salt and lemon juice. Give it a good mix.

3. Add some coriander leaves on top for freshness. Serve it.





Try this salad at home; you can also have it for a low-carb dinner. Let us know how you liked the recipe in the comments section below!







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)




