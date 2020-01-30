High Protein Diet: 5 Easy Tips To Make Your Lunch Protein Rich 

Protein is one of the most crucial components of a sustainable weight loss diet.

If you are new to fitness and are finding it a bit hard to wrap your head around the frenzy that surrounds 'healthy foods', you have arrived at the right place. Dieting may prove to be an overwhelming affair for newbies. But once you get a hang of it, eating healthy may also turn out to be a fun affair. Protein is one of the most crucial components of a sustainable weight loss diet. It helps keep you full and also prevents cravings. When you feel full, you do not feel like tucking into anything fried and heavy, thereby, avoiding excess calorie-intake. The daily recommended allowance for protein differs for men and women. It also varies depending on the intensity of physical activity. The DRI (Dietary Reference Intake) is 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. If you are looking for ideas on how to make your diet more protein-friendly, we'd suggest starting with gradual steps.





Here Are Some Easy Tips Which Can Help You Increase Protein In Your Lunch:

1. Have a bowl of dal daily





Dal or a clear lentil dish is an intrinsic part of a quintessential Indian diet. It is prepared in myriad ways with a variety of lentils. A simple and soothing moong dal every day may do wonders for your weight loss goals. The desi lentil is dubbed as one of the best sources of plant-based protein.





(Also Read: Moong Dal For Weight Loss: Here's How India's Favourite Dal May Help Weight Loss)

Dal or a clear lentil dish is an intrinsic part of a quintessential Indian diet.





2. Opt for brown rice or quinoa instead of starchy white rice





White rice is high in carbs. Carbs get digested quickly leaving you hungry again. Meanwhile, brown rice is rich in complex carbs. They also have trace amounts of protein. Complex carbs are also called good carbs because they do not get digested so quickly; they keep you full for long. Quinoa, on the other hand, is a complete source of protein. Meaning, it contains all essential amino acids.





(Also Read: Quinoa Nutrition: Here's Why You Should Include This Pseudo-Cereal In Your Daily Diet)





White rice is high in carbs.





3. Choose lean meat





If you looking to have some meat in your lunch, make sure you opt for the lean kind like chicken, turkey or fish. They provide a great amount of protein without all the fat red meat is associated with.





(Also Read: Weight Loss: 3 Delicious Low-Fat Chicken Recipes To Add To Your Diet)





Make sure you opt for the lean kind like chicken

4. A cup of dahi or curd to end the meal is a great idea too





Not only is it a great source of protein and calcium, curd serves as an excellent probiotic. Eating foods rich in probiotic helps boost your gut health, which in turn helps improve digestion. Healthy digestion is key for digestion.





(Also Read: 8 Ways to Spruce Up Foods Using Hung Curd or Greek Yogurt)





Curd serves as an excellent probiotic

5. Experiment with flatbreads





If you are bored of your plain ol' roti, you can try ragi roti or bajra roti. Both these millets are decently filled with fibre and protein that may amp up your weight-loss goals. Make sure you consume them in moderation; excess intake may lead to gas problems.





If you are bored of your plain ol' roti, you can try ragi roti or bajra roti.

Try these tips and make your lunch replete with protein. Bon apetit!









(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



