High Protein Veg Recipe: These Moong Dal And Paneer Balls Will Make You Lick Your Fingers Clean

Do you often find yourself rustling through the kitchen pantry thinking what to make for snacks? Nothing that you pick seems good enough? Almost everything you make seems bland and run of the mill, and now you are in no mood to even try. Guess what? We have all been there, after all there is only so much you can experiment with the same old ingredients, unless of course, it is moong dal. Yes, you heard us. India's favourite dal is possibly one of the most versatile ingredients we know of. From cheelas to pakodas, to halwa and to khichdi, the dal can be fashioned into a gamut of dishes. And one such favourite moong dal recipe of ours is this moong dal and paneer balls. These bite-sized moong dal and paneer dumplings can be tossed in oil, steamed or air-fried thus helping you to cut back on calories.





Moong Dal is a treasure of protein and fibre

For this recipe, you need to soak whole moong dal in water, then grind the dal to a paste, and mix it with ginger, garlic, onions, green chillies, garam masala, crumbled paneer and salt and fry them in oil. Here's how you can make moong dal paneer pakodi:





Ingredients:





Recipe:





200 grams Moong dal (Whole)

½ tbsp Ginger- Garlic paste

½ cup onions, finely chopped

2 Green chillies, finely chopped

½ tsp Garam masala powder

½ cup paneer, crumbled

3/4th cup bread crumbs

Method:

1. Soak moong dal in water for about two hours.

2. Now strain the dal, transfer the soaked dal to a mixer-grinder and blend into a coarse paste.

3. Take the paste out in a bowl and add all other ingredients.

4. Mix the ingredients well.

5. In another bowl take bread crumbs. You can increase or decrease the quantity as per your need.

6. Pull out the balls from the mixture and run it over the bread crumbs and fry the balls, until they turn golden brown

7. Alternatively, you can also steam the moong dal-paneer balls until they are done.





Try this recipe at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments below!







