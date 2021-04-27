A healthy, low-calorie diet is not just about glowing skin or a feeling of wellbeing in the oppressive summers. It's more about consuming the kind of calories to help you avoid diseases. Instead of following a fad diet, such as keto, or intermittent fasting, all you need to do is eat right. With a little bit of patience and effort, you can set off on your weight-loss journey and achieve amazing results. Though calories are not entirely bad for your body, you have to keep the count in check during your weight-loss regimen. Here are a few low-calorie recipes that will also satiate your taste buds. In a season transformed by the coronavirus, try these memorable dishes at home.

1. Sugar-Free Fig Mousse

Beat the heat with the lip-smacking anjeer or fig mousse. In just half-an-hour, the chilled dessert can be made. It is a safe sweet dish due to zero artificial sugar content. Click here for recipe.

2. Flax Seed Raita

Curds have a cooling effect while flax seeds help in building immunity - something we all need this summer. The added flavour of mint to this 15-minute dish makes it even more delectable. Click here for recipe.

Raita is a good probiotic

3. Oats Khichdi

It is always good to stay light as the mercury heads north. This simple low-calorie khichdi sounds perfect. You can add some veggies to it and serve with yoghurt. Click here for recipe.

Oats are replete with protein and fibre

4. Paneer, Chana and Chutney Salad

Apart from being low on calories, this dish also contains a lot of proteins. Ingredients such as crumbled paneer, boiled chana, peanuts, green onions, mint and coriander, lemon juice are used to rustle up this dish. Click here for recipe.

5. Saunf and Jeera Tea

Say no to your regular tea for this low-calorie beverage. This herbal drink made of fennel and cumin seeds also helps boost your immunity. Click here for recipe.

Herbal tea is good for immunity

It takes just small tweaks in your eating habits to shift to a fitter lifestyle. So, do not forget to try out these recipes that are a perfect for the summer.



(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)