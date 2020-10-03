This Low- Calorie Paneer, Chana, Chutney Salad Can Make Weight-Loss Fun

Protein is also called the building block of life

We love salads. There, we said it. We are pretty sure, a lot of you must be thinking, what is the fuss about it, why has this bland dish suddenly become the talk of the town? All the celebrities cannot stop gushing about it, your friends want to hit the newest salad bar in town, even the restaurants that are popular for their meanest burgers are upgrading their menu with choicest salads. So there are many reasons that make salads 'cool, one of which is the scope of experimenting. If you are making salad at home, you have a range if ingredients to play around with; veggies, greens, nuts, seeds, cheese , protein etc. Make it simple of loaded, it is all up to you. Salads, if made the right way could prove to be one of the most flavourful things you have had in a day, in addition to being healthy, fresh and all things amazing.





A lot of people are experimenting with a range of exotic ingredients for their salads, but it is also completely okay if you wish to include all things familiar and local in your salad. Many nutritionists also approve of prioritizing local, seasonal foods over exported goods.

Paneer is a rich source of protein



This paneer, chana, chutney salad is a delicious, high protein fare that you can whip up in no time. You must be aware that protein is also called the building block of life. Eating foods high in protein fills you up, and thus you don't feel like inching towards another snack soon after your meal. Eating in controlled portions thus help you manage your weight better. Protein also helps build muscle mass and leaves no room for fat to accumulate. Here's how you can make the high-protein salad.





Ingredients





½ cup of crumbled paneer

½ cup of boiled chana

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp chaat masala

1/4th cup of peanuts

½ cup of green onion, finely chopped

2 tbsp mint and coriander chutney

½ tsp garlic, finely chopped

Pinch of lemon juice

Method:





Take a mixing bowl, add paneer, chana, green onions, peanuts and garlic.

Next, add the red chilly powder, chaat masala, chutney and lemon juice.

Give everything a good mix.

You are done, enjoy the salad and let us know. You can add or remove any ingredient as per your preference here.







