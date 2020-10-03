SEARCH
  • Weight Loss
  • This Low- Calorie Paneer, Chana, Chutney Salad Can Make Weight-Loss Fun

This Low- Calorie Paneer, Chana, Chutney Salad Can Make Weight-Loss Fun

Salads, if made the right way could prove to be one of the most flavourful things you have had in a day, in addition to being healthy, fresh and all things amazing.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: October 03, 2020 16:23 IST

Reddit
This Low- Calorie Paneer, Chana, Chutney Salad Can Make Weight-Loss Fun

Protein is also called the building block of life

Highlights
  • Protein helps keep you satiated
  • Paneer is a good source of protein
  • Channa could be a good salad ingredient

We love salads. There, we said it. We are pretty sure, a lot of you must be thinking, what is the fuss about it, why has this bland dish suddenly become the talk of the town? All the celebrities cannot stop gushing about it, your friends want to hit the newest salad bar in town, even the restaurants that are popular for their meanest burgers are upgrading their menu with choicest salads. So there are many reasons that make salads 'cool, one of which is the scope of experimenting. If you are making salad at home, you have a range if ingredients to play around with; veggies, greens, nuts, seeds, cheese , protein etc. Make it simple of loaded, it is all up to you. Salads, if made the right way could prove to be one of the most flavourful things you have had in a day, in addition to being healthy, fresh and all things amazing.

(Also Read : )


A lot of people are experimenting with a range of exotic ingredients for their salads, but it is also completely okay if you wish to include all things familiar and local in your salad. Many nutritionists also approve of prioritizing local, seasonal foods over exported goods.

(Also Read: )

4uaqsj9g
Paneer is a rich source of protein


This paneer, chana, chutney salad is a delicious, high protein fare that you can whip up in no time. You must be aware that protein is also called the building block of life. Eating foods high in protein fills you up, and thus you don't feel like inching towards another snack soon after your meal. Eating in controlled portions thus help you manage your weight better. Protein also helps build muscle mass and leaves no room for fat to accumulate.  Here's how you can make the high-protein salad.

Ingredients

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

  • ½ cup of crumbled paneer
  • ½ cup of boiled chana
  • 1 tsp red chilli powder
  • 1 tsp chaat masala
  • 1/4th cup of peanuts
  • ½  cup of green onion, finely chopped
  • 2 tbsp mint and coriander chutney
  • ½ tsp garlic, finely chopped
  • Pinch of lemon juice

Method:

  • Take a mixing bowl, add paneer, chana, green onions, peanuts and garlic.
  • Next, add the red chilly powder, chaat masala, chutney and lemon juice.
  • Give everything a good mix.

You are done, enjoy the salad and let us know. You can add or remove any ingredient as per your preference here.

Comments

(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  SaladWeight LossHigh Protein
Weight Loss: How To Make High-Protein, Oats-Dal Idli Without Idli Maker
Weight Loss: How To Make High-Protein, Oats-Dal Idli Without Idli Maker
How To Make Quick 10-Minute Moong Dal Soup For Immunity And Weight Loss
How To Make Quick 10-Minute Moong Dal Soup For Immunity And Weight Loss

Related Recipes

Advertisement

Sponsored

5 Expert Tips To Keep Your Kitchen Sanitized, Clean And Germ-Free

Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 