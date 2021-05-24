Ketogenic diet is all the rage right now, but one has to understand that it is not one of your typical diets. Many people also take it to be one of 'crash diets' and doubt its very credibility. It is okay to harbor certain reservations about a diet, but what is not okay is misinformation. Majority of Keto dieters do end up gaining weight post Keto due to certain reasons, lack of discipline, lack of mindful eating, no calculations, etc, to name a few. The problem isn't in the diet or any pattern followed, the problem lies with minimal awareness about what should succeed keto - which is 'Reverse Dieting'.





Reverse Dieting in layman's terms refers to the 'diet' that one has to follow after a 'main diet' to ensure you don't end up losing all the 'good outcomes' from your diet.





The lack of awareness could be stemming from a coach or trainer to figure out reverse calculations. These calculations are very specific, and need careful consideration of your weight loss journey and are applied in a manner which helps you maintain that weight (after following the diet) with no gain in inches--all through a sustainable process.





Ketogenic Diet is a diet that encouraged eating high fats, adequate protein and low carb food groups from whole food sources to attain a metabolic state called Nutritional Ketosis. It helps in burning fat to fuel and is hence a popular diet among those trying to shed some kilos.







Upon reaching desired goals while being in Ketosis, you need to prepare your body by gradually introducing carbohydrates back into your diet. This process is called an 'offset plan' or 'reverse dieting'.

It comprises of two levels - the first is 'Keto Threshold level' where your body adapts to a glucose based metabolic state and stops producing ketones. The second level is the 'Resistant level' in which carbohydrate consumption is increased by approximately 20 percent. It involves keeping a watch over your weight and inches to limit any major changes.





The 'offset plan' is as important in your keto journey as is drinking enough water on keto. You simply cannot do without it. Before knowing what an offset plan is, you must know whether you should even be taking one and when.





You cannot preplan an offset plan before starting a diet because there is no way to calculate what level of carbohydrates should be introduced. You must take an offset only upon reaching the desired or ideal weight. Also, you cannot put a timer on how fast you will get results on keto, so do not decide upon an offset deadline right at the beginning.





Furthermore, an offset plan requires certain prerequisites. This phase of your keto journey can last anywhere from 21 to 72 days, varying from individual to individual. To reverse diet, you should have done keto for at least 60 days and be in deep ketosis for 15 days. It is one of my many challenges for a Keto Coach and diet curator to personalize an offset plan for each client, which requires regular updates from the client's end.





Once you have successfully completed the offset plan, you should not attempt another go at keto for at least 3 months. You just tamed your body to get used to complex carbohydrates and must allow it to adapt efficiently to changing patterns.





Also, there will be many instances when all you will want to do is the offset. I have had too many clients wanting to go off keto simply because they wanted faster results, and well, keto is not always at our beck and call.





Sometimes keto is hard but it is not exactly a recreational diet. It's a metabolic state and hence getting out of it takes efforts and good back and forth calculations.





Here are three major mistakes post leaving keto:





1. No reality check: Reality check post a diet is the toughest challenge. It is very easy to leave a disciplined life and splurge on eating everything and anything, but constant reality checks and retrospection help you get back on track.





2. Not accepting your new normal: If eating that bar of sugar filled chocolate is now your 'normal' habit before bed, that may end up being your 'new abnormal', as earlier you weren't consuming those calories and processed sugar. However, it is also important to note that consuming 50 calories from a wrong source can lead to 7 kgs of weight gain in a single year.





3. Indulging in all processed foods and simply skipping your greens: Low carb breakfast cereals, low carb lunch options, guiltless desserts, including such simple named food packets or processed foods can simply make you lazy to cook and have essential vegetables. Whole foods, be it on Keto or on a Low Carb Diet is your best alternative to anything which shows you a hope of not gaining fat. The natural resources for any human to consume are plenty on this planet and running after processed food is the last thing one should do after leaving Keto.

More than mistakes it's also about what motivates you to follow a certain diet. Fat loss journey for fitness needs discipline dieting and long-term planning.





Discipline dieting in my terms, can be explained as following a regime everyday but not repeating the same mistakes. Following the same thing each day and everyday but with a fresh approach and more motivation.





Measuring food, checking you sleep, stress, eating habits and other markers every day to ensure that it becomes like a lifestyle- that is in real sense the idea of discipline dieting.





About Author: Rahul Kamra is a certified diet expert and a popular keto coach and practitioner.





