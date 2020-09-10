Keto Diet For Weight Loss: This Quick And Easy Keto Cabbage <i>Pulao</i> Will Make Your Meal A Tasty Affair

The non-dieters may also enjoy this dish with any curry they like

Highlights Keto diet eliminates carbs and includes good fat

Some of the must-have foods in keto diet are cheese, ghee, butter etc

We bring you the recipe of keto-friendly cabbage pulao

Ketogenic diet has gained a good share of fame among the fitness enthusiasts around the world. A fad diet that several celebrities swear by, it basically eliminates carbohydrate and includes good fat to refuel our body with the lost energy. This reduction of carbs puts our body in the metabolic state of ketosis that may help in weight management and keep one full for a longer period of time. The idea of keto diet works well for the ones looking to shed extra kilos in very less time. And the best is, you don't have to completely give up on your favourite foods to get into this diet regime. Some of the must-have ingredients in a keto-friendly diet are ghee, cheese, coconut oil and more.





We found a quick and delicious keto-friendly recipe that will spice up your palate with oodles of ghee and masalas - it's called keto cabbage pulao. Here, cabbage is cooked in ghee, hing, cumin, coriander to get a plate of crunchy delight in just 10-15 minutes. Let's find out the recipe!





Here's The Recipe For Keto-Friendly Cabbage Pulao:

Ingredients:

2-3 cups cabbage, julienned

2 green chilli, slited





2-3 tablespoon ghee





Half teaspoon asafoetida





Half teaspoon turmeric powder





Half teaspoon red chilli powder (optional)





Half teaspoon cumin seeds





1.5 teaspoon grated ginger





1 teaspoon cumin-coriander powder





Salt, as per taste





Handful of chopped coriander leaves, to garnish





Method:

Step 1. Heat ghee in a deep base pan.





Step 2. Add asafoetida, cumin seeds to the pan and fry till the seeds crackle. Add ginger and fry.





Step 3. Add cabbage, green chilli, and turmeric, salt and give everything a good mix. Close the lid and let it cook on medium flame for 2-3 minutes.





Step 4. When the cabbage turns semi-soft, add cumin-coriander powder and red chilli powder (if needed) and fry everything together on high flame till the sabzi gets dry and crunchy.





Step 5. Transfer it to a bowl and garnish with chopped coriander leaves. Serve hot.





The non-dieters may also enjoy this dish with any curry they like. Happy cooking!







