Indian Cooking Tips: Butter Paneer Gets A Ketogenic Spin With This Lip-Smacking Recipe (Video Inside)

Ketogenic diet or Keto diet has proven effective in the quest to lose weight and improve overall health according to research. Contrary to most other diets, the Keto diet is a high-fat diet. The diet focuses on lowering the amount of carbohydrates in the diet and increasing the fat content, thus gearing up the body towards burning the existing fat by a process called 'Ketosis' which is accompanied with an increase in metabolism. However, do note that the Keto diet is advisable to be undertaken only on the recommendation of a qualified dietician or nutritionist.





One of the problems that Indians face while following the Keto diet is that a major portion of our meals comprise carbohydrates. Thus, it takes a lot of effort to cut down the nutrient from our diet. However, we have a delicious keto-friendly Butter Paneer recipe which has very little carb content and is high on deliciousness!





Some of the highly recommended foods that experts say should be eaten on a ketogenic diet are dairy products such as butter, cream, cheese and even cottage cheese. These are claimed to help with the process of ketosis under the ketogenic diet. Butter Paneer Recipe is one of the most sinfully delicious gems of the Indian cuisine, and this Keto-friendly Butter Paneer is one you should definitely try. The recipe uses similar ingredients to Indian curries such as onion, tomato puree, ginger-garlic paste, bay leaf, kasoori methi, and other Indian spices.





The Keto-friendly Butter Paneer is one of the must-try recipes if you are on the ketogenic diet. Head to the top of the story for the full recipe video, or else, click here.







