Smoothies are a popular choice for a healthy and fulfilling breakfast. While bananas, oats, and other common ingredients often make their way into our blenders, we tend to overlook the potential of makhana, also known as fox nuts or lotus seeds. In this article, we'll explore how makhana can be transformed into a creamy and nutritious smoothie that aids in weight loss. Say goodbye to mundane breakfast routines and embrace the revitalizing flavours of the makhana smoothie!

Are Breakfast Smoothies a Good Idea?

Smoothies can be a nourishing morning meal if made with the right ingredients and proportions. They are quick, easy to make, and can even be part of a weight loss diet when healthy ingredients and natural sweeteners are used. This makhana smoothie incorporates nutrient-rich foods like apples, chia seeds, coconut, and of course, fox nuts. The best part? It's sweetened with dates.





Makhana is a low-cal food

A Powerful Trio of Ingredients:

Makhana: Native to Asia, makhana is gaining popularity for its incredible health benefits. These seeds are low in calories, making them an ideal addition to a weight-loss diet. Packed with essential nutrients like magnesium, potassium, and protein, makhana keeps you feeling full and satisfied, curbing unnecessary cravings throughout the day.





Apples: Known for their remarkable fibre content and rich antioxidant profile, apples are an exceptional addition to any smoothie. Their natural sweetness and refreshing taste pair perfectly with the subtle nutty flavour of makhana. Apples also promote digestion and contribute to a healthy gut, aiding in efficient weight management.





Chia Seeds: These tiny powerhouses are a treasure trove of nutrition. Loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and plant-based protein, chia seeds provide sustained energy while keeping you satiated. They also contain soluble fibre, which helps regulate blood sugar levels and supports healthy digestion. When combined with makhana and apples, chia seeds create a creamy texture and enhance the overall nutritional value of the smoothie.

The Sweet Touch of Dates:

To add a touch of natural sweetness to our makhana smoothie, we turn to the wholesome goodness of dates. Dates are a great alternative to refined sugars, offering essential minerals, fibre, and antioxidants. Their natural sweetness harmonizes with the flavours of makhana and apples, creating a delightful and guilt-free indulgence.





With these powerful ingredients, you can drink makhana smoothie whenever you crave it, even every morning. Dietitian Natasha Mohan shared the recipe on her Instagram handle and also revealed that a glass of the smoothie contains just 220 calories. Let's see how to make it.





Weight Loss Recipe: How to Make Healthy Makhana Smoothie

In a blender, combine roasted makhana, diced pieces of half an apple, dry coconut and chopped dates with some water and ice cubes. Blend well till smooth and creamy. Line a tall glass with chia seeds, throw in some ice cubes and pour the blend. Garnish with more makhanas and coconut, and your smoothie is ready.





Indulging in a healthy and delicious breakfast doesn't have to be complicated. With just 220 calories per glass, you can enjoy this nourishing smoothie every morning. So why wait? Start your day off right with the nourishing makhana smoothie.

