When you are trying to lose weight, snacking can get a little tricky. You want something crunchy and satisfying but at the same time, want a snack that doesn't add too many calories to your day. Two popular snacks - makhana and popcorn - are considered better alternatives to chips and other packaged snacks. But which one should you choose while being on a weight-loss diet? If you are wondering too, below is a nutritional breakdown of the two.





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Does Makhana Help With Weight Loss?

Makhana, also known as fox nuts, has become a popular snack among people trying to eat lighter. It is naturally low in fat and provides some protein and fibre, although it is not particularly high in protein.

A study published in Food Production, Processing and Nutrition looked at roasted fox nuts and found that they had a low glycaemic index, along with protein and other nutrients. The researchers reported a GI of about 37 in the human participants. In simple terms, roasted makhana may be a reasonable option when you want a crunchy snack without a big blood sugar response.





However, it doesn't automatically mean that Makhana is perfect for a weight loss diet. Makhana is still an energy-dense food when you look at 100 grams, so eating it straight from a large bowl can add up. The amount of ghee or oil used for roasting matters too.

Can Popcorn Be A Good Snack For Weight Loss?

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Plain popcorn has one big advantage - it gives you a lot of volume for relatively few calories. Since popcorn is a whole grain and contains fibre, it can also feel more filling than many typical snack foods.





Nutritionist Shilpa Arora says the fibre in popcorn can slow the movement of carbohydrates into the bloodstream and that plain popcorn can be a good snack for people trying to lose weight. She also advises against butter-heavy versions.





There is some research behind the satiety argument too. One study found that people who ate popcorn reported greater fullness and lower hunger than those who ate potato chips, while consuming fewer calories from the snack-and-meal combination.





The important word here is plain. Popcorn loaded with butter, cheese, caramel or sugary coatings is a completely different snack from air-popped or lightly prepared popcorn. These versions can actually add to your calories of the day rather than reducing them.





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Makhana Or Popcorn: Which Is Better For Weight Loss?

If you want more volume and fullness for fewer calories, plain popcorn has an advantage. It is also a whole grain and has been studied for its effect on short-term satiety.





Makhana is a good option too, especially when dry-roasted or prepared with very little oil. It is naturally low in fat and has a low GI, but it should not be treated as a free-for-all snack just because it is marketed as healthy.





So, for weight loss, plain popcorn gets a slight edge, mainly because it is lower in calorie density and can be quite filling for its volume. But a small bowl of roasted makhana can easily fit into a weight-loss diet too. In both cases, the toppings and portion size can change the picture.