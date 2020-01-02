New Year Detox: This High-Protein Green Smoothie Will Help You Start The Year Healthy

Detoxing helps cleanse your body, and reboot and rejuvenate it

After a spree of endless indulgence, it is now time to eat clean and rid your body of the toxin overdose. The New Year is here and if you have decided to give some attention to your diet and health this year, now is the moment to start. Yes, you heard us! Procrastinating will not help you stick to your resolution, and you do not want to carry forward them to the next year, do you? Detoxing helps cleanse your body, and reboot and rejuvenate it from within. The best part about detoxing is that you can use a variety of healing herbs and veggies present in your pantry to make yourself some healthy concoctions. Detoxing, if done right, may do wonders for weight loss, skin health, and liver health according to experts. Detoxing has become a rage in the world of health and fitness, and it does not take a lot of effort. We have an ideal recipe that will not only help fortify you with essential minerals, but may also help facilitate your weight loss goals.











High-Protein Diet: Spinach And Flaxseed Smoothie Recipe For Detox







This filling and wholesome smoothie will help keep untimely cravings at bay. Spinach is a rich source of fibre, which takes the longest to breakdown and digest, due to which they remain in your system all the while longer, preventing you from mindless bingeing. Additionally, spinach is also a rich source of potassium, calcium, magnesium, iron and folate. Flaxseed, on the other hand, is enriched with protein. It is, in fact, one of the most potent sources of plant-based protein. Protein helps fill you up. They also help check cravings by regulating hunger hormones. Protein helps build strong muscle as well. Flaxseeds are also loaded with omega-3 fatty acids and a bunch of other vital minerals.

This filling and wholesome smoothie will help keep untimely cravings at bay. Photo Credit: iStock





Here's the recipe of the green, protein smoothie:





Ingredients you would need:





2½ cups fresh Spinach





2 tablespoons flaxseeds (ground)





½ cup Pineapple





½ cup yogurt





Method:





In a blender, add yogurt, spinach leaves, flaxseeds and pineapple. Blend them until smooth. Enjoy the smoothie fresh and give your mundane mornings a healthy twist.





The pineapples help add a nice sweet tinge to your smoothie, for those who like their smoothies or shakes sweet.





Since this smoothie is pretty wholesome, it is recommended to avoid pairing it with any greasy or heavy food.







