On a weight loss journey, choosing the right foods often matters more than what many realise. Protein happens to be the most recommended nutrient while losing weight. And two staples, known for their protein content, that pop up in Indian kitchens are sattu and besan. Both ingredients are made from gram/chickpea, are versatile, and deeply traditional. But are they equally good when your goal is to shed kilos? Sattu, the roasted chana (or barley) flour used in shakes, parathas, and cooling drinks, is often hailed as a “superfood.” Besan (gram flour) is finer and used widely in pakoras, chillas, soups, and sweets, and also packs nutrition. To really figure out which one helps more with weight loss, let's break it down.





What Is Sattu Made Of?

Sattu is a dry powder derived from roasted Bengal gram and serves as a key ingredient in a multitude of dishes. Recognised for its protein content and cooling properties, Sattu is a favoured choice for crafting refreshing sherbet during the scorching summer months. Some individuals also relish Sattu made from barley and wheat, often infused with black pepper for an added kick.

What Is Besan Made Of?

Besan is a fine powder derived from ground chickpeas and serves as a staple ingredient in a multitude of Indian dishes. It is known for its high protein content and versatility, and is a favoured choice for making an array of savoury delights. Some people also enjoy besan for its nutty flavour and texture, often utilising it in traditional recipes passed down through generations.

Sattu For Weight Loss | Can Sattu Help In Weight Loss

Sattu has many characteristics that make it a great option when it comes to dropping weight:

1. High Satiety

As per nutritionist Shweta J Panchal, one scoop of sattu gives you approximately 5-7g of protein. It is also high in fibre – 18 grams – as per 2025 research, which can help you keep full for longer and curb your urge to eat unhealthy snacks.

2. Low Glycaemic Impact

As per a 2021 research paper, sattu has a medium to low glycaemic index. Because it is roasted and often consumed in diluted forms (as drinks), blood sugar rises are slower.

3. Versatile

You can have it as sharbat, in parathas, laddoos, or even porridges. All these preparations can be made with minimal oil.

4. Nutrient Bonus

According to the same research paper, sattu brings along iron, magnesium, potassium, etc., which help in energy metabolism and overall well-being.

Besan For Weight Loss | Is Besan Good For Losing Weight

Besan, which is used extensively in Indian homes, also has plenty going for it in weight-loss diets:

1. Protein-Rich

As per the official website of the USDA, 100 grams of besan contains 22 grams of protein. It helps support muscle maintenance while cutting down calories.

2. Lower Fat Content

As per the USDA, besan is also lower in fat. So, when used properly, it can spread nutrition without excess fat.

3. Wide Culinary Use

From besan chillas, pakoras, to gravies, soups and even desserts, it is easy to incorporate besan into many recipes.

4. Digestibility

Finely ground besan is easier to digest for some, especially when besan batter is fermented (like in dhoklas) or combined with probiotics.

Sattu vs Besan: Which Works Better For Weight Loss?

When it comes to weight loss, both sattu and besan work well on your body. However, choosing one of them depends entirely on your priorities:





1. Sattu: Choose sattu if you want maximum fibre, a longer feeling of fullness, and a cooling drink/snack during hot days.





2. Besan: Choose besan if you want more culinary variety, lighter texture options, and easier-to-digest recipes.





Honestly, it is best to alternate between the two to get the best of both worlds. You can use sattu for mid-meals or shakes, and besan for savoury dishes, lighter snacks, or breakfasts.

Common Mistakes That Can Ruin Your Weight Loss Goals

While both sattu and besan are great options for weight loss, some mistakes can ruin their weight loss potential.





1. Using too much oil or ghee in making sattu dishes or besan fritters.





2. Adding too much sugar or jaggery in sattu drinks, laddoos, etc.





3. Eating large portions because they are seen as “healthy food.”





4. Not balancing with protein from other sources or vegetables, which may diminish weight-loss effects.





So, choose sattu or besan for your weight loss journey as per your priorities and keep yourself fit and healthy!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.