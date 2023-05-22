When it comes to achieving ideal weight loss, simply reducing your food intake is not enough. Merely eating less can deprive your body of the vital nutrients it needs to function properly. In fact, it can push your body into starvation mode where it craves more food. These untimely hunger pangs are often the culprits behind reaching for junk food, which overturns your weight loss journey. Junk and processed foods are full of bad carbohydrates and sugar that offer a quick but temporary energy boost, and make you hungry again soon. And the cycle goes on. Feeling hungry all the time is a common reason why many diets fail. To succeed in your diet plan, it's important to include specific foods in your meals that have a high satiety value and keep you feeling full for longer to prevent unhealthy cravings.





Also Read: How To Stop Overeating At Night? Follow These Simple Tips To Avoid Weight Gain





We have listed down some common foods that are healthy and satisfying and can support your weight loss goals.

Here're 5 Common Foods With High Satiety Level For Your Weight Loss Diet:

1. Eggs

We all love to have eggs for breakfast and it is a very good habit. Starting your day with eggs will curb your hunger well till lunchtime. Eggs are loaded with protein, which is the primary reason it keeps you full for a long time. It was also revealed by research from the University of Missouri at Columbia that those who eat high-protein breakfast in the morning, tend to consume fewer calories throughout the day.

There are a variety of ways to cook eggs for breakfast.

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Apples

Having an apple roughly 30 minutes before a meal can be very beneficial. The fibre and water content in apples can help fill you up, leading to reduced food intake later. Having apple-based meals is also a good idea to get satiety from your meal. Here are some ways you can add apples to your meals.





3. Dark chocolate





Whenever those sweet cravings strike, opt for dark chocolate, not regular chocolate. Various studies indicate that dark chocolate is good for our bodies and mind. It can help reduce blood pressure and protect the heart and brain. And we all know how it boosts our mood. To top it all, dark chocolate is extremely filling.





Also Read: Healthy Diet Tips: 3 Nutritionist-Approved Tips To Detox After Binge-Eating





4. Oatmeal





As compared to other cereals, oatmeal boasts of higher satiety level owing to the high content of fibre and protein in it. Oats also contain beta-glucan, a type of sugar that makes oatmeal beneficial for heart health, while making it hydrating and giving it strong molecular weight. Try these oatmeal recipes.





5. Avocados





Including half an avocado in your breakfast or lunch can help you feel satisfied for the rest of the afternoon. Avocados contribute to a sense of fullness. Here are some amazing ways to add avocado to your recipes.

Avocados offer healthy fats and induce satiety.

Photo Credit: iStock

Both overeating and undereating are wrong for healthy weight loss. Eat well and include foods that prevent you from overeating.