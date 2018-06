Highlights To lose weight, it is imperative to maintain a healthy lifestyle

Recipe By Ramya ParameswaranAre you fond of south Indian food, especially idlis? If yes, then this delicious yet healthy recipe is just for you. Made with the goodness of oats, this idli recipe is not just healthy but quite easy-to-make as well. It is a perfect weight loss recipe as it is low in calorie count. The grated carrots in idli add a nice crunch to the recipe. A must try!Recipe By Chef Reetu Uday KugajiThis oats khichdi recipe is perfect for lunch or dinner. Light yet filling, oats khichdi is a full meal on its own. It makes for a great comfort food and is loaded with nutrition. It will save on a lot of your time and effort as well. Serve it with yogurt and a dash of roasted cumin.Recipe By Priyam KumarThis delicious recipe with organic oats, apples, cinnamon, flax seeds and a pinch of honey is a perfect way to kick-start your day. It is sure to keep you satiated for long, which will in turn help you avoid bingeing on high-calorie foods.(Also Read: Oats Porridge: Four Exciting Recipes to Spruce Up Your Breakfast Recipe By Canola InfoIf you're short of evening snack ideas and are looking for some variations, then bring this oatmeal pancake recipe to your rescue. Made with honey and no sugar at all, oatmeal pancakes are power-packed with nutrients and are the perfect solution for your hunger pangs.Recipe By Niru GuptaEasy-to-cook and light on stomach, oatmeal dalia can be prepared using just four ingredients. You can savour it as breakfast and pair it with an apple or banana for a nutrition-packed meal.(Also Read: Can You Eat Oats For Dinner? Now that we've shared with you a list of easy-to-make oatmeal recipes, try them for your weight loss journey and get in shape.