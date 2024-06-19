Belly fat is often stubborn and resistant, and can be quite a challenge to shed. However, with the right dietary adjustments and lifestyle changes, you can accelerate this process effectively. Dietitian Manpreet Kalra recently shared valuable insights on Instagram, suggesting 10 practical lifestyle changes that can make a significant difference in reducing belly fat. Whether you're looking to slim down for health reasons or simply to feel more confident, these strategies can pave the way to a slimmer waistline and a happier you. And it's not even difficult to follow.





While a good workout routine and a healthy diet are always the best way to lose fat, these tips can work as additional support. With determination and these expert-recommended practices, you can bid farewell to stubborn belly fat and embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle.



Here Are 10 Lifestyle Changes To Lose Belly Fat - As Per The Expert:



1. Oil Pulling

To kickstart your day, spend 5 minutes on oil pulling. This is an ancient practice that involves swishing oil in the mouth to promote oral hygiene. It helps remove bacteria and plaque, contributing to fresher breath and healthier gums. Many people believe that it helps flush out toxins and aids weight loss.





2. Tongue Scraping

After oil pulling, follow it up with tongue scraping with a copper scraper. These ancient practices not only promote oral hygiene but also aid in detoxification, setting a positive tone for the day.

3. Belly Fat Burner Drink

Manpreet Kalra recommends starting your mornings with a belly fat burner drink. Here's how you can prepare it:

Ingredients: Methi seeds (1/4 tsp), Coriander seeds (1 tsp), Cinnamon (a pinch), Fennel seeds (1 tsp)

Directions: Boil all the ingredients in 200ml of water, strain, and consume early morning on an empty stomach.

4. Protein-Rich Breakfast

Ensure your breakfast is rich in protein. Opt for eggs, yoghurt, or protein smoothies to keep you full and energised throughout the morning. Click here for our suggestions for a protein-rich breakfast.

5. Sauteed Salad for Mid-Meal

For your mid-meal, indulge in a bowl of sauteed vegetables. This not only adds essential nutrients but also helps in controlling hunger pangs without excess calories.

6. Apple Cider Vinegar

Taking 1 tsp of apple cider vinegar diluted in a glass of water before meals can aid digestion and help manage blood sugar levels.

7. Intermittent Fasting

Practising intermittent fasting by extending the gap between your last meal of the day and your first meal the next day (12-14 hours) can encourage your body to burn fat more efficiently. Know more about Intermittent fasting here.

8. Fennel Ajwain Tea

Post meals, consider sipping on fennel ajwain tea. This herbal concoction aids digestion and reduces bloating, contributing to a flatter stomach.

9. Chamomile Tea Before Bed

Enjoy a soothing cup of chamomile tea before bed. Chamomile helps in relaxing your body and mind, promoting better sleep which is crucial for weight management.

10. Yoga Nidra

End your day with yoga nidra, a form of guided meditation that induces deep relaxation. This practice not only reduces stress but also supports weight loss by regulating cortisol levels.



By making these lifestyle changes, you not only enhance your physical health but also cultivate a positive mindset towards achieving your fitness goals. Cheers to your journey towards a fitter, trimmer you!

