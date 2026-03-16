Breakfast often shapes how the rest of your day goes, and in many Indian kitchens, thepla and paratha are two regulars that people reach for. Both are familiar, simple to make and easy to customise based on what you enjoy. But when you are trying to follow a healthier routine, which one serves you better? Do you choose the soft, spiced thepla or the filling, pan-cooked paratha? Each has its benefits, but their nutrition profile and cooking style make a difference. Here's a closer look to help you figure out which option aligns better with your weight-loss goals.

Health Benefits Of Thepla

1. Moderate In Calories

A basic thepla has around 120 calories, according to nutrition data from Tarla Dalal's analysis, which makes it lighter compared to many paratha versions.





Also Read: Is Methi Thepla Good For Weight Loss? Here Are 5 Pro Tips To Make It Extra Nutritious

2. Offers Steady Energy

Since thepla is usually made with whole wheat flour, it provides slow-digesting carbs that help keep hunger under control through the morning.

3. Supports Digestion When Methi Is Added

Methi theplas include fenugreek leaves, which add fibre and can promote better digestion - helpful when you're trying to manage appetite.

4. Can Be Prepared With Little Oil

Thepla doesn't need much oil to cook. Reducing the oil helps keep calories in check, which matters during weight loss.

5. Travel-Friendly And Easy To Portion

Thepla stays soft for hours, making it convenient for busy mornings. Having one or two pieces keeps portions predictable and easier to manage.

Health Benefits Of Paratha

1. Nutritious When Prepared Mindfully

Simrat Kathuria notes that a simple paratha contains around 70-80 calories. However, once you add fillings like aloo, cheese or heavily spiced mixtures, the calorie count rises quickly, especially if extra oil or ghee is used during cooking.

2. Good Source Of Complex Carbohydrates

Whole wheat parathas keep you full for longer, which helps reduce mid-morning snacking. They also support stable blood sugar levels, making them a dependable option when you want a breakfast that doesn't lead to sudden energy dips.

3. Higher In Protein When Stuffed

Adding paneer, moong dal, methi or peas increases the protein value. High-protein parathas are linked to better satiety and fewer cravings, according to nutrition-based recipe guides.

4. Easy To Make Healthier With Minor Changes

Using less oil, choosing multigrain flour and opting for vegetable or lentil fillings can transform a regular paratha into a more balanced breakfast. Experts repeatedly highlight that cooking style makes the real difference.

5. Flexible And Satisfying

Parathas can be made with a wide range of ingredients like spinach, beetroot or paneer. Pairing them with curd or salad instead of heavy toppings keeps the meal balanced.

So, Which Is the Healthier Breakfast For Weight Loss? Thepla Or Paratha?

If you're looking for a lighter option, thepla leans healthier by default because it usually involves less oil and is lower in calories. It's also gentler on digestion, making it a good pick for mornings when you want something simple. Paratha, however, is not off the table. When made with whole wheat or multigrain flour, cooked with minimal oil and filled with nutritious ingredients, it becomes a balanced meal. Parathas are simply more filling, which suits days when you need more energy.

Tips To Make Thepla And Paratha Healthier And Tastier

How To Keep Thepla Soft Without Extra Oil

Rinse the dough lightly with water while kneading and rest it for 10-15 minutes. Add methi or doodhi to improve texture without needing more oil.

How To Stop Paratha From Tearing While Cooking

Let the dough rest for 30 minutes so gluten develops properly. Roll evenly and cook on a hot tawa. Use only a light brush of oil or ghee after it browns.





Also Read: How To Make Stuffed Parathas Easily: Try This Genius Viral Hack

How To Reduce Oil While Cooking Both Dishes

Cook on a well-heated tawa so the dough cooks quickly without sticking, which reduces the need for extra oil. You can also use a silicone brush to lightly apply oil instead of pouring it directly on the pan.





Both thepla and paratha can fit into a healthy routine as long as you prepare them thoughtfully and watch your portions.