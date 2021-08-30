Let's admit- losing those extra pounds is something most of us struggle with. While a well-defined balanced diet and adequate exercise is the best-prescribed way to lose weight, there are several tweaks we can make to our food consumption patterns as well. These changes and additions often aid weight loss and speed up the process. According to experts, one such step you can incorporate into your weight loss journey is the addition of potassium-rich foods to your diet.

Weight Loss: Health Benefits Of Potassium:

Potassium is an essential dietary mineral that plays a pivotal role in several important body functions. In addition to preventing excess fluid retention, it also helps build muscle, promotes electrolyte balance, and aids metabolic activities. It is also known help in the proper functioning of the heart and kidneys.





Along with its numerous aforementioned benefits, experts also say that potassium could play an active role in aiding weight loss. According to a study by researchers from Tel Aviv University, subjects who actually increased their potassium intake had a larger mean decrease in BMI. “An increase in dietary potassium consumption emerged as a previously unrecognized, independent, and major predictor of the achieved reduction in BMI,” the study said. The findings were published in the journal Nutrients.

Given that potassium is deemed to aid weight loss, here are some foods you can add to your diet.





Here're 7 Food Options To Add To Weight Loss Diet:

1) Flax Seed:

Flax seeds are a potassium-rich superfood. They can be eaten raw or blended in a smoothie. They are deemed to help promote weight loss.

2) Banana:

Banana is the most common fruit that is available all year round. It is a rich source of iron and potassium. Banana can be consumed raw or added to a bowl of breakfast cereal. Bananas may help in your weight loss journey.

3) Avocado:

Avocados are creamy and have a mellow flavour. They are often mashed and used as a spread. You can also mix it with other ingredients to make a dip.

4) Fish:

Besides potassium, fish is also a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids which promote good brain health. Fish also has a low-calorie count and hence is believed to be an ideal food choice that may help in losing weight.

5) Chickpeas (Chana):

This is an alternate source of protein for vegetarians/vegans. Soak them overnight and blend them with other ingredients to make delicious hummus. Adding chickpeas to your diet may aid in weight loss.

6) Sweet Potato:

This vegetable can be eaten simply steamed and topped with a few spices. According to USDA, 100gm sweet potato contains 337mg of potassium.

7) Kidney Beans:

Kidney Beans, also known as rajma, are a rich source of potassium as well as protein. Including kidney beans in your diet can provide your body with 35% of your daily potassium requirement.





Include these healthy foods in your diet and enjoy a wholesome goodness. Eat healthy, stay fit!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.