Try Roasted Almonds (<i>Badam</i>) For Healthy Snacking On Weight Loss Diet With These Sweet And Savoury Recipes

Roasted almond snacks are great for weight loss diet.

Highlights Almonds are a great source of nutrients and healthy fats.

Roasted almonds make for healthy snacks

Try these roasted almond recipes for weight loss diet.

There is a reason why health and nutrition experts advocate having almonds (badam) every day. Contrary to common notion, almonds, even with their fat content, are great for weight loss besides providing numerous health benefits. They are rich is fibre, protein, healthy fats and immunity-boosting antioxidants. If you are not the one to like having bland soaked almonds in the morning, try having flavourful roasted almonds for snacks. The process of roasting brings out the deep-rooted flavours of almonds adding a palatable smokiness to them, making them better and tastier.





We have two phenomenal almond snack recipes to suit your mood and taste preference - one sweet and another savoury. The best part about these snack recipes is that they can be fixed in a matter of few minutes.











Honey Roasted Almonds Recipe:

Take 1 cup of almonds and dry roast them on a pan. Keep aside. In the same pan, heat 1 tsp olive oil or canola oil or ghee (clarified butter), add 2 tbsp honey, a pinch of salt and a pinch of cardamom powder. Add about half cup water and bring it to boil. Stir till you get slightly thick syrup. Pour the honey syrup over roasted almonds and let them soak the sweet flavours of the syrup. Make sure all the almonds are coated well with the honey syrup. Serve when the honey roasted almonds cool down.





(Also Read: Why You Should Avoid Eating Raw Almonds In Summer)

Sweet honey roasted almonds are great in taste.











Salted Roasted Almonds Recipe:

This roasted almond snack is so easy to make, you won't mind making a fresh batch every day. Slice almonds into two halves and roast them in a pan smeared with 1 tsp olive oil. Sprinkle about half tsp salt (or as per your taste) on the almonds and stir till the almonds are fragrant and change colour. It's best if you use Himalayan pink salt for this recipe.





(Also Read: Why Soaked Almonds are Better Than Raw Almonds)





Salted roasted almonds can be made in minutes.





You can make a large batch of roasted almonds and store in an airtight jar at room temperature. They should stay good for up to 2-3 months! Sprinkle some sesame seeds or chia seeds for some crunch and more nutrition. You no more have to scurry to make healthy snacks for evening or in-between-the-meals hunger. Sail smoothly on your weight loss diet with these roasted almond snacks.







