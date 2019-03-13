Weight Loss: 5 Low-Calorie Snacks That May Help Cut Belly Fat

Highlights Weight loss is a time-consuming affair

For sustainable weight loss you need to have a disciplined diet

Look for foods that are high on nutrients and low on calories

Let's admit it. Weight loss can prove to be quite an overwhelming affair for many. There are many instances when people left the drill midway. But there have been as many success stories too. There have been so many people around us who were able to shed all their unwanted weight by following a disciplined diet and fitness regimen. If you hear their stories, you may have chanced upon the word 'low calorie snacks'. Calorie is a unit of energy. Everything you eat generate a certain number of calories and your body needs calories to fuel itself. Some foods have excessively high number of calories, a huge chunk of which is not required by the body. These extra calories get stored as extra fat. Therefore, for healthy weight loss you must keep special room for foods that are not only nutrient-dense but also have a low calorie count.





Snacking is an essential component of a sustainable weight loss diet. Instead of having three big meals, you can split your meals in multiple small meals and indulge in healthy low calorie snacks in between to keep your metabolism levels high.





Here are five low calorie snacks that could help boost your weight loss goals:



1. Baked Ragi Chakli





The fact that it is baked and full of fibre makes this a delicious low-calorie snack for the diabetics too. Fibre takes long to breakdown and digest. This ensures that there is gradual release of sugar in the bloodstream. Since fibres also stay for so long in your system, you feel full and binge less.

2. Multigrain sev puri





Your favourite chaat item gets a healthy and toothsome makeover. This yummy recipe packs the goodness of avocados, onions, tomato, coriander, bean sprout and mint. Yes, you heard us; these bite-sized nibbles are the perfect combination of health and indulgence.





3. Green pea upma







Upma is a popular breakfast down south. Made with lightly roasted semolina and green peas, and tempered with mustard seeds and curry leaves, this delicious snack is a powerhouse of nutrition. Enriched with protein and fibre, this yummy upma makes for a wholesome and healthy treat.





4. Low calorie dhokla







Spongy and delectable, this healthy version of dhokla is one sumptuous treat you can whip up anytime of the day. Since dhokla is steamed, it saves you all the calories of regular deep-fried snack. This low-calorie snack is ideal for anytime of the day. You can make this low calorie dhokla in microwave too! There, we saw you slurping!





5. Mixed sprouts corn chaat







It is easy, yummy and oh-so-quick to prepeare. Teeming with the goodness of sprouts, soft boiled corns, tomato and coriander chutney, this filling dish is an ideal go-to snack when cravings hit. Loaded with proteins, vitamin K, dietary fibre, vitamin C, and folate, this recipe is a powerhouse of nutrients. You can choose to sprout a variety of lentils and legumes like mung beans, chickpeas, kidney bean.





Try cooking these snacks at home and let us know which ones you liked the best.







Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.















