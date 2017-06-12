10 Home-made Masalas that Will Make Your Cooking Flavoursome!
Sarika Rana | Updated: June 12, 2017 18:13 IST
Preparing a meal from scratch is a centuries-old culinary tradition in India. Women would spend considerable amounts of time doing the prep for each Indian delicacy, and this is a custom still observed in various households across the country. Masalas used in curries and stir-fries are typically made with hands although some resort to ready-made condiments now, which are easily available in the markets . However, nothing can beat home-made masalas, especially the flavours they impart when they are freshly blended. These masalas can completely change the look and taste of the food. It does get easy to add ready-made masalas in the food considering the time constraints and busy lives that we lead. But worry not; we have picked 10 best simple masala recipes for the delicacies that are commonly cooked on a day-to-day basis. All you need to do is to keep your blender and said ingredients ready, and voila, your home-made masalas are ready to use.
Highlights
- Masalas used in curries are typically made with hands
- Masalas can completely change the look and taste of the food
- Nothing can beat home-made masalas
1. Garam Masala
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta
Garam Masalas can enhance the flavour of the food
Ingredients
150 gm cumin seeds
50 gm black cardamom seeds
25 gm cinnamon
25 gm cloves
25 gm peppercorns
4 bay leaves
Method:
- Sun all ingredients or place them over an oven to rid them of any moisture.
- Then grind them to a powder in a food processor.
- Store in an airtight jar.
2. Chole Masala
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta
Store the masala in an airtight container Photo Credit: Facebook/Homemade
Ingredients
1/3 cup powdered amchoor
1/4 cup powdered anardana
1 cup garam masala
3/4 cup powdered coriander seeds
2 Tbsp powdered red chillies
1/2 cup powdered sonth
1 3/4 cup salt
Method
Mix all ingredients well Store in an airtight container
3. Biryani Masala
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta
Dry roast all ingredients of masala Photo Credit: Facebook/Mycookbook
Ingredients
60 corns all spice
4 whole star anise
16 green cardamoms
4 whole flowers of mace
1 whole nutmeg
Method
Dry roast all ingredient Cool and powder Store in an air tight container
4. Chaat Masala
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta
Roast the coriander, cumin and ajwain for chaat masla Photo Credit: facebook/KhanaPakana.com
Ingredients
1 cup coriander seeds
1 1/4 cups cumin seeds
1/2 cup thymol seeds/ ajwain
1/2 cup mango powder
2 1/2 tsp garam masala
1 1/4 cups powdered black rock salt
4 tsp powdered black pepper
2 tsp (approx) citric acid
1/2 cup dried and powdered mint leaves
Method
- Roast the coriander, cumin and ajwain in a heavy-based pan till dark brown
- Remove from pan and leave to cool
- Put all the ingredients together and powder fine, in a processor
- Store in an air tight container
5. Tandoori Masala
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta
Mix all the ingredients well Facebook/Vagonlovile
Ingredients
1/4 cup dried, powdered ginger
1/4 cup dried, powdered garlic
2 Tbsp black pepper
2 Tbsp chaat masala
1/4 cup garam masala
1/4 cup powdered red pepper
1/4 cup kasoori methi
3/4 cup salt
1/4 cup dried, powdered onion
1 tsp powdered red colour (optional)
Method
Mix all the ingredients, blend in a blender and store in air tight container.
6. Pav Bhaji Masala
Recipe by Chef Siddharth Talwar
Store in an airtight container Photo Credit: Facebook/Blend with Spices
Ingredients
7 whole red dry chili
4 tbsp coriander seeds
2 tbsp cumin seeds
1/4 tbsp black pepper
1/2 inch cinnamon sticks
3 cloves
4-5 black cardamom
2 tbsp dry mango powder
1 tbsp fennel seeds
½ tbsp sugar powder
Method:
- In a pan, dry roast all the ingredients (except for dry mango powder and suger) till it they golden brown on a low medium flame.
- Roast for a few minutes (till some nice aroma is released). Then add the dry mango powder and roast for a minute. Switch off the flame cool and add sugar powder and mix well.
- Once the mixture cools down completely, grind it to a fine powder in a mixer.
- Store in an airtight container.
7. Chicken Masala
Recipe by Chef Siddharth Talwar
Chicken Masala should blend properly Photo Credit: Facebook/ Yummy Tummy
Ingredients
1 tsp turmeric
12 pieces cloves
1/2 tsp nutmeg
1/2 tsp mace
15 pieces dried plums
1 tbs red chilli powder
10 pieces green cardamom
4 tbs coriander powder
1 tbs salt
12 pieces black pepper corns
4tbs deghi mirch
Whole Spices to Grind
2 large pieces cinnamon sticks
2 tbs white cumin seeds
15 pieces green cardamom
5 pieces star anise
1 tbs black cumin seeds
1 tbs black pepper corns
1/2tbs cloves
4 bay leaves
Method
Add all the whole spices and grind to make powder, then add the grinned powder to the powder spices and mix well. store in air tight jars.
8. Sambhar Masala
Recipe by Chef Siddharth Talwar
Ingredients Mix all the spices well and store it in an air tight container Photo Credit: Facebook/Mycookbook
2 cups whole red pepper
1 1/2 cups coriander seeds (dhania)
2 Tbsp mustard seeds (sarson)
3 Tbsp cumin seeds (jeera)
4 tsp pepper corns (sabut kali mirch)
2 Tbsp fenugreek seeds (methi dana)
2 Tbsp husked split black gram (dhuli urad dal)
2 Tbsp bengal gram (channa dal)
2 Tbsp yellow lentils (arhar dal)
2 Tbsp rice
2 Tbsp asafoetida (heeng)
2 Tbsp turmeric powder (haldi)
1/4 cup dried curry leaves (kadi patta)
Method
- Roast all the ingredients, except the turmeric powder, till very slightly colored.
- Remove from the heat and cool, and grind to a powder and mix in the turmeric powder.
- Store this masala in an airtight jar.
9. Gunpowder Masala
Recipe by Chef Siddhartha Talwar
Ingredients Grind Well all the masala Photo Credit: facebook/Delight Foods
1 cup - urad dal
1 cup - Channa dal
8 to 10 Red Chillies
1 tbsp - white sesame seeds
(dry roasted)
1/2 tsp - Hing powder
2 to 3 pieces Tamarind
Small piece Jaggery (optional)
Salt to taste
1 tsp - oil
Method
- Roast the dals together in two teaspoons of oil, till golden brown.
- Add red chillies and roast for two minutes.
- Add the tamarind, hing powder, sesame seeds, jaggery and salt.
- Grind the mixture coarsely.
- Store in an airtight container.
- Mix with sesame oil and eat with idlis and dosas.
- Can be stored for two to three months.
10. Korma Masala
Recipe by Chef Siddhartha Talwar
Store the masala in an airtight container Photo Credit: facebook/ Keralas Creative Kitchen
Ingredients
1 tsp Cumin Seeds
1 tsp Whole Black Pepper
2 tbsp Coconut Powder
½ tsp Mace
½ tsp Turmeric
½ tsp Salt
1-1/21 tsp Red Chili Powder
1 tsp Coriander Powder 1 tsp
6 Cardamom
1 Bay Leaves
½ tsp Tartary
Kewra Essence Few drops
Method
- Grind together cumin seeds, whole black pepper, coconut powder and Mace.
- Shift in a bowl, add turmeric, salt, red chili powder, coriander powder, cardamoms, bay leaf, tartary along with few drops of kewra essence. Mix well.
- Pour into bottle. This masala is enough for 1 kg mutton and chicken korma.
For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.