As soon as the winter season arrives, we get to enjoy a variety of foods. We have many delicious vegetables like saag, methi, spinach, carrot, and cabbage to try, which can be used to make different types of dishes. At the same time, fresh peas available during this season are also very tasty. Soft and sweet peas add flavour to your food, and the protein and fibre they contain help keep your stomach full for a long time. Aloo matar, matar kachori, matar paratha, and many other dishes are enjoyed during winter. But today, we are going to share with you a delicious recipe made with peas called Chunki Matar. This is a popular dish from Uttar Pradesh, typically served for breakfast.





Chunki Matar is a dish primarily made in UP during the winter season. The people of this state truly enjoy matar to the fullest during these months. Chunki Matar is very easy to prepare because it doesn't require a long process or a lengthy list of ingredients. With basic spices and ingredients, even a bachelor can make it in minutes. You can prepare a healthy and delicious breakfast in just 10 to 15 minutes. In this dish, peas are roasted with mild spices and desi ghee. You can balance the spices to suit your taste. If you enjoy trying different dishes from various states or regions, you must try this recipe this season. So, let's take a look at the recipe without any further delay.

How to Make Chunki Matar at Home

1.Heat 1 tablespoon of desi ghee in a pan. First, add asafoetida, cumin seeds, and ginger, and fry for 2 to 3 seconds.





2.Crush one or two garlic cloves and add them. If you don't eat garlic, you can skip this step.





3.Add finely chopped green chillies and fry for two minutes. Then, add 2 cups of peeled peas and fry them well. After frying for some time, sprinkle salt and a little red chilli powder, then mix.





4.Stir the peas well with the spices, cover, and cook on low flame for 3 minutes.





5.After some time, open the lid and check if the peas have softened. Add lemon juice and chopped coriander, then mix.





6.Turn off the heat, transfer the Chunki Matar to a serving plate, garnish with julienne ginger, and serve hot.





Isn't it an interesting and easy recipe? In some households, garlic and red chillies are not used, so it completely depends on your preference. This winter, make sure to try this delicious delicacy from UP.









