Since the very inception of the Coronavirus pandemic, experts around the world have stressed upon the importance of immunity. Multiple reports and studies have shown that a strong immunity helps prevent the adversities occurred due to the virus. This is why we have been loading up on healthy and nutritional foods to nourish ourselves from within. If you look around, you will also find that several 'desi nuskas' have made their way back to our lives - kadha being the most popular one. Doctors and nutritionists are suggesting various healthy concoctions to strengthen us from within. Made with different herbs and spices, kadha has been a part of traditional medical practice since eons.

Considering this, we found a kadha chai recipe that can not only curb your tea cravings, but also boost your health from within. Let's find out what all goes in to brew this healthy delight.

How To Make Kadha Chai | Kadhai Chai For Immunity:

For this particular recipe, you need tea leaves, bay leaves, ajwain, black pepper, cloves, green cardamom, ginger, haldi, lemon juice and honey.

All you need to do is boil water and add all the above ingredients (except lemon juice and honey) and brew. Switch off the flame and close the lid. Let it infuse for a while. Then strain the tea in a cup and serve with lemon juice and honey. Simple, right?

Click here for the detailed recipe.

So, what are you waiting for? Get hold of all the ingredients and brew yourself a hot and soothing cup of kadha chai. However, we suggest, do not step out to buy the ingredients; instead, try these options we found for you: