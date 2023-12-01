Winter may be one of our favourite seasons, but with the increasing cold, our immunity starts weakening. Due to weak immunity, we become vulnerable to diseases like cold and fever. Often, people consume hot foods to keep their immunity strong during the changing seasons so that they can protect themselves from seasonal diseases. Your diet plays an important role in making your immunity strong; that is why we should include immune-boosting foods in our diet, which can strengthen our immunity. There are many options available during the winter season that can help us in this work. There are many immune-boosting food items ranging from vegetables to jaggery, turmeric, and saffron, which strengthen our immunity. In winter, people often consume turmeric milk at night, which is considered an immune booster. But today in this article, we are going to talk about such breakfast options that help you boost immunity.





Breakfast is the first meal of our day, which not only gives you energy throughout the day but, due to being on an empty stomach, you also become sick. This is why it is always advisable to have breakfast. Some people skip their breakfast in a hurry in the morning, which is not right. Many people try to have a healthy breakfast, but here we have brought some immune-boosting breakfast recipes that can help boost immunity along with nutrition-rich meals, which you should consider. So, without any delay, let's have a look at these immune-boosting foods or breakfast recipes.

6 Healthy and Immune-Boosting Foods for Breakfast:

Paneer

Paneer is a good option for vegetarian protein. You can eat it raw or use it to make different types of dishes. Nutrients like calcium, protein, vitamin D present in cheese provide you with various benefits. Eating paneer gives you instant energy, which helps keep you energetic throughout the day. It is also known to strengthen immunity, and if you want, you can include it in your diet as an immune-boosting food item.





Paneer Cheela

You can make healthy Paneer Cheela and consume it for breakfast, which is not only delicious but also quite filling. Click here.

Spinach (Palak)







Being healthy, spinach is also an immunity-boosting vegetable available in winter. You can add it to other dishes as an immune-boosting food item. Apart from iron and vitamin C, it contains many antioxidants that make your immunity strong and improve the immune system's ability to fight infections.





Spinach Dosa







Although there is no dearth of recipes made from spinach, dosa is seen as a healthy option. You can completely change the breakfast game by adding some spinach to the dosa batter. Click here.





Egg







An egg is an excellent source of protein, and the consumption of protein is advocated to strengthen immunity. Apart from this, it contains calcium, vitamin D, along with many other nutrients helpful in strengthening our skin, hair, and bones and also in increasing immunity. Include this in your diet as an immune-boosting food.





Egg Paratha







You can add this immune-boosting food to your diet with this paratha recipe. Egg Paratha is a great option to make for breakfast, which is not only delicious but also beneficial for health. Therefore, you can try this egg paratha, which is a full combination of taste and health. Click here.





Oats







The consumption of oats is considered very beneficial for health. Oats contain soluble fibre, beta-glucan, vitamins, and proteins which can help in increasing your immunity rapidly.





Oats Idli







To strengthen immunity, you should include healthy and nutrient-rich dishes. For this, Oats Idli is an option that is easy to make and is full of nutritious elements. Click here.





Sprouts







Sprouts contain protein, fibre, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, zinc, iron, minerals, antioxidants, copper, calories, vitamin A, B, vitamin C, vitamin E. Sprouts contain many nutrients that not only help in weight loss but also help in increasing immunity.





Sprouts Salad







Sprouts Salad is a very simple recipe that can be prepared in minutes to eat for breakfast. It is prepared with a mixture of lentils, beans, legumes, and vegetables along with lemon juice. Click here.





Mushroom







Mushroom is known as a low-calorie vegetable, but it has antioxidant and antibacterial properties, responsible for promoting a better immune system. To increase your immunity, make this vegetable a part of your diet.





Mushroom Uttapam







Uttapam is a classic South Indian dish eaten for breakfast. You can present it in a new style by including mushrooms rich in Vitamin D. Click here.





All these Immune-Boosting Foods and breakfast recipes are not only delicious but also healthy. If you want better immunity, then do not skip breakfast and start your day with these recipes because they do not take much time to prepare."



