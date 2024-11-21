After a week of food indulgence and broken weight-loss promises during Diwali, we're finally back to our regular routines and daily diets. The same goes for Shraddha Kapoor, who shared a light-hearted and relatable update on Instagram about the aftermath of Diwali festivities. In her latest post - a carousel of photos - Shraddha revealed that she's back to work and trying to shed the extra calories gained during the festive season. But it seems she can't stop thinking about crispy, sweet jalebis. With a playful tone, she reflected on how the lights of Diwali have dimmed, the rangoli patterns have faded, but one thing remains constant - the calories from those delicious sweets.

Her caption read, "Lights utar gayi, rangoli mit gayi par mithaiyon ke calories abhi bhi wahi hain. Green tea se break khatam." In one of the photos, Shraddha is seen sitting comfortably on a sofa, holding a large box of jalebis - the syrup-soaked, crispy delights that are a staple during Diwali. Despite her efforts to return to a health-conscious routine, it's clear her cravings for festive treats linger. Take a look at her post here:

Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram update serves as a candid reminder of the universal struggle to get back on track after indulging in Diwali sweets. Interestingly, this isn't the first time the actress has shared her love for jalebi. Back in March 2024, as she celebrated her 37th birthday, Shraddha not only cut a cake surrounded by paparazzi but also treated herself to a hearty meal featuring vada pav and, of course, jalebi. The actress was spotted happily enjoying the sweet treat, proving her love for jalebi is truly unwavering. Check out her birthday celebration featuring jalebi here.

If you think jalebis are the only sweet Shraddha Kapoor adores, think again. The actress has a serious sweet tooth that extends far beyond jalebis. On one occasion, she gave fans a glimpse of her Sunday cheat meal, sharing a video of herself enjoying sweets like Mysore pak and payasam. The video showed Shraddha playfully stashing leftover desserts in the freezer with captions that read, "Sunday ko ye moment slow motion deserve karta hai (This Sunday moment deserves a slow motion)," and, "Aaj ka Mysore pak aur payasam khaane ka mood ek dum chilled tha (Today's Mysore pak and payasam mood was absolutely chilled)." Read more about it here.

Shraddha Kapoor's love for sweets is unapologetic, and her joy for sugary treats is undeniably infectious!