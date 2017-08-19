5 Best Bengaluru Bakeries That Will Soothe Your Sweet Cravings Instantly

Sushmita Sengupta | Updated: August 19, 2017 13:21 IST
1.Glenn's Bakehouse
With its outlets spread across Indira Nagar, Whitefield and Lavelle Road, Glenn's Bakehouse has got the whole of Bangalore queuing up outside its doors for delectable desserts, made from scratch with in-house ingredients. You must try their FrozenMud Pie, Baked Cheesecake, Hot Fudge Nutty Sundae, and Walnut Brownie Bash. Those looking for something savoury along with the sugary goodness can also try their Chicken Salami Salad, Pizza Primavera, Chicken Pot Pie and Traditional Pesto Sandwich.
Where : 297, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bangalore
Cost For Two: INR 800
2.Spoonful of Sugar
The cute and quaint bakery, is adding many spoons of happiness in the lives of Bangaloreans. The terrace seating and the pet-friendly ambience are the biggest highlights. Amongst its mouthwatering collection of desserts are missipie mud pie, devil's food cake, bannoffee pie, Nutella cheesecake and much more.
Where: 421-G, 1st Main, 3rd Cross, 1st Stage, Off 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bangalore
Cost For Two - INR 800
3.Berry'd Alive
Chocolates, brownies, sprinkles, berries, and oodles whipped cream, one look at the deliciously curated desserts at Berry'd Alive is enough to give you a sugar rush. The colourful ambience and quirky décor adds to it. You must try their double decker brownie, chocolate wantons with ice-cream, lychee pavlova pudding and their wide variety of cheesecakes.
Where - 139, Jyoti Nivas College Road, Ground Floor, Terra Tree Service Apartments, 1st Cross, Koramangala 5th Block, Bangalore
Cost for Two- INR 450
4.Dolci
Bangalore may be lined with umpteen bakeries and dessert parlours, but the loyalists continue to throng Dolci for its decadent desserts and quiet ambience. You must try their Titamisu, Honey and walnut brownie, burnt lemon and blueberry cheesecake. The shakes, sandwiches and salads are also worth their penny.
Where- 18/3, Ali Askar Road, Near Kingfisher Airlines Office, Cunningham Road, Bangalore
Cost for Two- INR 400
5.Desserted
This cute café serves a large variety of cakes, brownies, smoothies, shakes and pies that you just can't fford to miss if you're visiting Bengaluru. From their chocolate truffle, to oreo pie and lemon tart, desserted has your sweet cravings sorted.
Where: 42, 8th Main Road, Next To Mount Carmel Management Institute, Vasanth Nagar
Cost for Two- INR 800
Decadent, delightful and absolutely sinful! Don't wait, head to your favourite spot, grab a spoon and dig in.