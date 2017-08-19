5 Best Bengaluru Bakeries That Will Soothe Your Sweet Cravings Instantly

Highlights You must try Glenn bakehouse's FrozenMud Pie and Baked Cheesecake.

Desserts at Berry'd Alive is enough to give you a sugar rush.

People continue to throng Dolci for its decadent desserts.

1.Glenn's Bakehouse

With its outlets spread across Indira Nagar, Whitefield and Lavelle Road, Glenn's Bakehouse has got the whole of Bangalore queuing up outside its doors for delectable desserts, made from scratch with in-house ingredients. You must try their FrozenMud Pie, Baked Cheesecake, Hot Fudge Nutty Sundae, and Walnut Brownie Bash. Those looking for something savoury along with the sugary goodness can also try their Chicken Salami Salad, Pizza Primavera, Chicken Pot Pie and Traditional Pesto Sandwich.

Where : 297, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bangalore

Cost For Two: INR 800

A post shared by Supriya Bohra (@supriaaa) on Aug 13, 2017 at 10:27am PDT



2.Spoonful of Sugar

The cute and quaint bakery, is adding many spoons of happiness in the lives of Bangaloreans. The terrace seating and the pet-friendly ambience are the biggest highlights. Amongst its mouthwatering collection of desserts are missipie mud pie, devil's food cake, bannoffee pie, Nutella cheesecake and much more.



Where: 421-G, 1st Main, 3rd Cross, 1st Stage, Off 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bangalore

Cost For Two - INR 800

3.Berry'd Alive

Chocolates, brownies, sprinkles, berries, and oodles whipped cream, one look at the deliciously curated desserts at Berry'd Alive is enough to give you a sugar rush. The colourful ambience and quirky décor adds to it. You must try their double decker brownie, chocolate wantons with ice-cream, lychee pavlova pudding and their wide variety of cheesecakes.



Where - 139, Jyoti Nivas College Road, Ground Floor, Terra Tree Service Apartments, 1st Cross, Koramangala 5th Block, Bangalore

Cost for Two- INR 450

A post shared by Sreyoshi Sen (@srey_oshi) on Nov 12, 2016 at 8:54am PST



4.Dolci

Bangalore may be lined with umpteen bakeries and dessert parlours, but the loyalists continue to throng Dolci for its decadent desserts and quiet ambience. You must try their Titamisu, Honey and walnut brownie, burnt lemon and blueberry cheesecake. The shakes, sandwiches and salads are also worth their penny.

Where- 18/3, Ali Askar Road, Near Kingfisher Airlines Office, Cunningham Road, Bangalore

Cost for Two- INR 400

5.Desserted

This cute café serves a large variety of cakes, brownies, smoothies, shakes and pies that you just can't fford to miss if you're visiting Bengaluru. From their chocolate truffle, to oreo pie and lemon tart, desserted has your sweet cravings sorted.



Where: 42, 8th Main Road, Next To Mount Carmel Management Institute, Vasanth Nagar

Cost for Two- INR 800

A post shared by Aishwarya Ganjigunte (@ovenbakedbliss) on Aug 12, 2017 at 11:16pm PDT

Decadent, delightful and absolutely sinful! Don't wait, head to your favourite spot, grab a spoon and dig in.