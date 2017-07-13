5 Surprising Benefits of Custard Apple Leaves

Highlights The leaves are used for medicinal purposes due to their healing quality

fruits in India. It is made up of a hard green exterior which is non-edible and the main sweet and fleshy fruit is revealed upon cutting open the exterior. While the custard apple has countless health benefits like being rich in antioxidants and minerals like calcium and potassium, its leaves are equally nutritious. They are prized for their health benefits especially in Ayurveda.The leaves are often used for medicinal purposes due to their quick healing capability. They could be applied directly on to the skin or could be used as a combination with other ingredients. Boiling the leaves and consuming them is believed to be quite beneficial. Ayurvedic expert, Dr. BN Sinha suggests the following benefits of custard apple leaves.Packed with fibers, the leaves are known to slow down the absorption of sugar in our body and thus, they help in keeping the blood sugar levels in check. Since fiber is digested slowly, over a period of time, it does not cause sudden spikes in your blood sugar levels and thus, helps in keeping your digestive tract working well. 2-3 leaves can be boiled in water and then the mixture can be consumed every morning for best results.The leaves are rich in antioxidants that protect your skin from sun damage and delay the aging of cells. A herbal tea made with simmering custard apple leaves in water can be consumed once a day to ensure optimum benefits for the skin.Potassium and magnesium, present in high quantities in these leaves, are known to relax the muscles of the heart and thus, help in preventing the risk of strokes and heart disease.Boiling the leaves in half a cup of water and consuming the mixture every morning keeps your metabolism rate and energy levels up through the day. It helps in flushing out the toxins from your body and you feel more energetic and powerful.The juice of the leaves can be applied to heal wounds as it has anti-inflammatory properties and a soothing effect.These leaves are a storehouse of benefits. When applied or consumed correctly, they can do wonders to your health. So, don't throw them away!