The art of culinary creativity knows no bounds. A London-based food vlogger is now going viral on social media for all the right reasons. Her talent lies in creating artistic food items out of toasted bread. Among her versatile culinary creations, one that has recently grabbed attention is a unique Chanel bag. In a video posted on Instagram, the vlogger skillfully transforms a simple piece of bread into a miniature Chanel handbag.





She begins by trimming the bread's corners, then creates a diamond-patterned texture using a knife. Next, she folds the top half to mimic the bag's flap and shapes the bread into a bag-like form by cutting the edges. To add the finishing touches, she crafts a small bread clasp and attaches a bread-made Chanel logo to it.





A metal chain is used to create the bag's strap, which is then attached to her culinary piece. Finally, a light toasting and a garnish of butter bring the edible masterpiece to life, making it both a feast for the eyes and the taste buds.





The side note read, "When you can't afford a real Chanel handbag, so you make one out of toast instead. You just need a slice of bread and the blunt side of a knife to make this super chic Chanel flap bag. Then toast under the grill until crispy and golden, brush with butter and devour!"





Here's how people reacted in the comments section:





One user wrote, "Omg stop it! I love this."





Another added, "So creative."





A viewer joked, "The only Chanel I could afford."





"Now spread some Vegemite on the leather portion to make it black. Yum," suggested a foodie.





"A combo of style & creativity," remarked a viewer.

What are your thoughts on this viral video? Let us know in the comments below.