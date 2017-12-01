7 Natural Alternatives To Coffee To Help You Stay Wide Awake!
You may agree, we all need our caffeine fix from time to time. And what better way than a hot cup of strong coffee to kick-start the day. Coffee consumption instantly boosts your energy and helps you feel awake, thanks to the caffeine content present. However, it might not be the healthiest choice for your body. Excessive coffee consumption can cause unpleasant side effects which may include irritability, headache, insomnia, frequent urination, restlessness, stomach upset, nervousness and muscle tremors among others. We are not asking you to completely stop drinking coffee, but definitely limit your intake to to more than 2-3 cups a day. You can also opt for other alternatives of coffee that will help you stay energized through the day, without any side effect to worry about.
Here are some of the coffee alternatives that will help you stay wide awake and energized.
1. Water
You read that right! Staying hydrated can never make you feel lethargic or tired. Nothing will perk you up more than a huge glass of water first thing in the morning. Not only will it keep you energized, but also get your metabolism working well through the day. It has zero calories and is super hydrating.
2. Dark chocolate
According to a study published in the British Medical Journal, daily consumption of dark chocolate may not only drive up your energy just as much as coffee, but also aid your digestive system and improve brain function and growth. Also, dark chocolate contains lesser amount of caffeine and is proven to stimulate mental alertness. It may also contain theobromine that helps boost energy levels.
3. Apple Cider Vinegar
Apple cider vinegar is known to stave off sleepiness, as it is rich in probiotics and B vitamins that are responsible to boost energy levels. So the next time you need a jolt of energy, just start sipping on apple cider vinegar. It is also known to boost one's immunity and digestive system. Be warned though that ACV is extremely pungent to taste. So you have to dilute it with a glass of water before consuming it.
4. Matcha
Matcha has slightly less caffeine content than coffee but has powerful antioxidants that are responsible for boosting energy. The presence of L-Theanine, a natural calming agent that works with the caffeine to provide a happy energy throughout the day.
5. Wheatgrass
Wheatgrass is known to be a natural energizer and is a potent liquid for providing essential vitamins, minerals and nutrients. You may not like the taste, but you would love the nourishment it provides. Add one glass of wheatgrass in your daily diet, especially in the morning.
6. Apple juice
Apples contain sufficient amount of natural sugars and vitamins to keep you wide awake. You can either eat a whole fruit or drink apple juice to fight away sleepiness and drowsiness.
7. Green tea
Reduce your caffeine dependence and switch to green tea, which contains less caffeine than coffee or black tea. Sip green tea through the day without adding on to calories and stay wide awake without feeling lethargic.
It is imperative to consume moderate amounts of coffee as recommended by experts. These healthy alternatives are surely worth a try if you are looking to reduce your dependance on coffee.
