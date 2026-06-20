Bhumi Pednekar is back with another wholesome chapter in her food-focused journey. In the newest episode of her Instagram series, "Bhooki Bhumi", the actress steps into the serene world of the Art of Living Ashram in Bengaluru, where she embraces the simplicity of satvik meals and mindful eating.

A Satvik Feast At The Ashram

The video opens with Bhumi greeting the audience from the serene ashram. "Hello, Namaste. We're at the beautiful ashram. Welcome to Bhooki Bhumi," the actress says before walking viewers through the day's menu. The spread includes palak paneer, rasam and fritters. Bhumi starts with some bottle gourd soup, followed by a quinoa salad and pasta. She finishes her meal on a sweet note with lauki ka halwa.

On day two, Bhumi tours the gaushala and feeds cows. "Is se jyada aap ko morning boost of energy mil hi nahi sakti," she says. Breakfast features vermicelli upma and rava idlis served with coconut chutney and sambar. The actress also tries homemade strawberry jam on freshly baked ragi bread, a croissant from the ashram bakery, a plate of sprouts and fresh guava.

Inside The Ashram's Sustainable Kitchen

Later, Bhumi visits the ashram's mega kitchen, which prepares food for 25,000 people daily. "Whatever waste is there in the ashram is composted, and the biogas obtained from it is used to cook the food. So there is complete circularity," she explains.





Her lunch is served in multiple rounds. It starts with kachori and a cold pasta salad, followed by a North Indian spread of paneer and roti. The final round includes papad, kothimbir, tamarind rice, rasam rice, and white pumpkin cooked in a dahi and coconut gravy.





In her caption, Bhumi writes, "What stayed with me most, though, was the love. Because sometimes food isn't just about taste, it's about service, community, and the people behind every meal. I left with a full heart, a fuller stomach, and a deeper appreciation for what it truly means to make a person's life better. Thank you @artoflivingashram for the many teachings that day."





Bhumi Pednekar's visit highlights how food can be about much more than just flavour, bringing together nourishment, community, sustainability and mindful living.