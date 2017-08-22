7 Rooftop Restaurants in Mumbai You Must Try

Marina offers a great view of the sea and the historic Gateway of India
Asilo is the highest rooftop bar in Mumbai located on the 37th floor
The Big Bang Bar is a pocket-friendly terrace bar in Bandra
Known as the city of dreams, Mumbai also thrives when it comes to the delicious food it offers accompanied with a gorgeous view. Whether you're planning a quiet dinner date with your loved one or are looking to have some fun with your friends, these rooftop restaurants have the perfect setting to enjoy the weather along with some great food on a windy evening or a starry night. Here are seven great rooftop restaurants you must visit for the finest view of the city.
1. The Marina Upper Deck, Sea Palace Hotel
This rooftop restaurant is picturesque and boasts of an uninterrupted view of the choppy sea and the historic Gateway of India. The cool breeze sets the mood and it's the ideal vantage point for watching the sunset. As far as the food is concerned, it complements the scenery really well. The stuffed tandoori aloos, the thin-crust pizzas, eggplant pizza slider and cheese naan are some of the best things on the menu to enjoy under the open sky.
Address: Sea Palace Hotel, PJ Ramchandani Marg, Apollo Bunder, Colaba, Contact: 022-61128000 Cost for Two: Rs. 1700
Marina offers a great view of the sea. Photo Credit: Sea Palace Hotel
2. Asilo, The St. Regis Mumbai
There are few better ways to enjoy Mumbai than from above gazing at the sea with a cocktail in hand and some sizzling grills by your side. The place sparkles with white and wooden interiors with a good looking bar. Come here for the Scallops with Prosciutto, Baked Brie with Onion Marmalade and an exciting cocktail menu.
Address: The St. Regis, 40th Floor, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel, Contact: 022 61344832 Cost for Two: Rs. 4700
Enjoy a cocktail above the city and enjoy the spectacular view overlooking the sea at one of the best rooftop bars in Mumbai. AER with its futuristic and edgy ambiance is located on the 34th floor of the hotel. This is the place to be with your group of friends to enjoy a few creative cocktails and great music on the weekend. Address: Four Seasons Hotel, 1/136, E Moses Road, Worli Contact: 022 24818000 Cost for Two: Rs. 4500
With its urban and quirky decor, this bar cum lounge captures the essence of the city. It offers a multitude of experiences including entertainment, good food, a great vibe and lots more. Visit this place to find out what you enjoy the most.
Address: 5th Floor, Crystal Point Mall, Azad Nagar, Andheri West Contact: 022 30151720 Cost for Two: Rs. 800
This terrace bar is pocket-friendly and a great place to hang out with a group of friends. They have an inside middle section and two alfresco areas on each side separated by glass and overlooking the Linking Road. Enjoy their cocktails and nibble on some quick bites like chicken quesadillas, hummus-pita, and fries. If you like fusion food try their Big Bang Masala Mafia pasta.
They have a great terrace bar. Photo Credit: Facebook/The Big Bang Bar and Cafe
6. Opa Bar
If you're looking to tuck into some Mediterranean food, Opa Bar is the place to be. Dimly lit with dotted palm trees, cabanas and tents, this place does justice to the Middle Eastern vibe. Opa Bar opens only in the evening and turns into a rocking hangout for all the party animals. You can try their Arabic thin-crust pizza, mezze platter and mushroom crépes with shitake veloute sauce.
Address: Hotel Peninsula Grand, Andheri Airport Road, Sakinaka Contact: 022 30151670 Cost for Two: Rs. 1500
The roof and walls are decked with climbers and creepers and living up to its name, most of the area is covered in greens and vertical gardens. This place will serve you some interesting cocktails with home-made infusions and locally sourced herbs and spices. The Roots Benefits with gin, beetroot juice, basil and vanilla sugar is a popular choice on the menu. Choose some bar bite like the cassava fries, Indonesian satay chicken and juicy Chiang Mai Prawns to pair with your drinks.