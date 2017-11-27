7 Super Fruits You Must Eat For Super Health
NDTV Food Desk | Updated: November 27, 2017 21:20 IST
By now, you would have heard of superfood spices and seeds, but there a whole lot of super fruits too that are brimming with antioxidants, minerals and vitamins and need to be given a little bit more attention. Superfoods or superfruits are "Whole foods that supply an abundance of nourishing natural vitamins, minerals, healthy fats, amino acids, plant enzymes, antioxidants and phyto-nutrients," shares Nutritionist Shilpa Arora. Of course, all fruits are nutritious but here are some lesser known fruits that you must eat regularly for good health. These have been in the limelight and popularized as superfoods by scientists and health experts. In several studies, these fruits have shown potential benefits and may reduce the risk of several ailments.
Highlights
- Figs are packed with fiber and minerals
- Blueberries have been proven to boost brain health
- Kiwi is a natural digestive aid
1. Figs for controlling high blood sugar levels: Not only do figs add a burst of sweetness to your meals, they are packed with fiber and minerals such as potassium, calcium, iron and magnesium. The high potassium content in figs helps in regulating the blood sugar level in the body, thus keeping a check on the amount of sugar that is absorbed after meal. Have them fresh or dried, they can wonders to your health.
Figs are packed with fiber and minerals. Photo Credit: Istock
2. Blueberries for brain health:Blueberries have been proven to boost brain health and improve memory. Studies have shown that the antioxidants present in blueberries regulate essential brain functions and protect the brain from oxidative stress. Other superfruit berries that fall in this category are acai berries, cranberries and goji berries.
(Also read: 7 High Antioxidant Foods That You Must Eat)Blueberries have been proven to boost brain health. Photo Credit: Istock
3. Kiwi for good digestion: Kiwi is a natural digestive aid. It is rich in actinidin which is known to break down protein quicker and more effectively than digestive enzymes can do alone and thus, it helps to overcome digestive issues. It is also known to curb the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome and provide relief.
Kiwi is a natural digestive aid. Photo Credit: istock
4. Beetroot to purify your blood: Beetroot is natural blood purifier and detoxifier that helps in the elimination of toxins from your body and keeps your internal systems clean. It is a powerhouse of nutrients that improves blood flow and provides energy. Scientific studies suggest that drinking beetroot juice can stimulate red blood cell production and build stamina.
(Also read: Why You Should Drink Beetroot Juice Every Day)Beetroot is natural blood purifier and detoxifier.
5. Lemon for immunity and glowing skin: Lemon is one of the best natural sources of Vitamin C which acts as a powerful antioxidant. Nutritionist Dr. Rupali Datta suggests that you must have a glass of lemon water (with the juice of two lemons) every day to get your daily dose. Vitamin C is a water soluble nutrient and therefore is not stored in your body which makes it necessary to replenish it through the food you eat.
Lemon is one of the best natural sources of Vitamin C. Photo Credit: Istock
6. Noni fruit to check high blood pressure: This tiny South East Asian fruit offers big health benefits for your heart. It packs an amazing antioxidant punch, fights inflammation in the body and is known to help reduce bad cholesterol levels. Health experts suggests that you must drink fresh noni juice every morning.
This tiny South East Asian fruit offers big health benefits
7. Amla for better metabolism: Amla is an excellent source of Vitamin C it helps boost metabolism and prevents viral and bacterial ailments. According to Ayurveda, amla juice is known to bring a balance in all three doshas - vata, kapha, pitta. It keeps your stomach clean and your skin and hair healthy.
Amla is an excellent source of Vitamin C. Photo Credit: Istock
Include these superfruits in your daily diet to strengthen yourself from within. They have great healing powers and can protect you from several ailments. If you’re suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure or any other lifestyle disorder, make sure you consult a medical expert who can guide you better on the kind of foods to add to your diet.
For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.