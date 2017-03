Highlights Vidyut Jamwal is all set for Commando 2

Vidyut Jamwal, a hardcore vegetarian and an ardent supporter of PETA, does not believe in dieting and eats six small meals throughout the day. He turned vegetarian almost a decade ago and is often known to propagate the perks of going vegetarian. His daily diet includes-

A bowl of muesli before hitting the gym Idlis and some other light south Indian snack for breakfast Pulses, vegetables and chapatti for lunch A plate of upma as his evening snack Again vegetables and chapatti for dinner

Vidyut Jamval has an envious physique and with every new film of his he seems to transform so effortlessly into the role. Well, it has also got to do with the fact that Vidyut is a trained martial artist and is also heavily involved in gymnastics that allows him to flaunt his well-sculpted body. With his new movie - Commando 2 releasing today, we got the opportunity to dive deeper into his power packed diet and fitness routine that will inspire you to get in shape.The actor who debuted as a well-built and good-looking villain along with John Abraham in 2011, Vidyut Jamwal is all set for the second installment of his previous action packed thriller Commando, released in 2013, which was also his first movie as a lead actor. "Commando 2: The Black Money Trail" is an upcoming 2017 Indian action film, directed by Deven Bhojani and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, which is a sequel to the 2013 film "Commando: A one man army". It is the story of a man who uses his combat skills to eradicate black money, which has been siphoned to banks abroad.Also Read: (J ohn Abraham's Fitness Routine And Diet ) Just like the first installment, Vidyut is expected to play the character of a tough ex-militant fighting for the civilians. With its trailer launch on 24th January, the star cast was also revealed - Adaah Khan as Vidyut's co-star along with Esha Gupta and Freddy Daruwala. It is expected to be grander on actions and cinematography than the earlier installment. Not only has the movie evolved but its lead star Vidyut has made some incredible efforts for playing the character of an ex-militant. Although he has always been one of the fittest actors in Bollywood and also known as "Jackie Chan of Bollywood", Vidyut had to work even harder to attain a more powerful and broader body structure along with the flexibility to perform incredible stunts. Vidyut Jamwal with his ripped physique is an epitome of fitness who follows his own methods and practices while training in the gym. Bulking up muscles often compromises the flexibility of our body, but here's how Vidyut Jamwal was able to attain a balance:Also read: (What To Eat After Workout: 5 Easy Tips) Vidyut also eats a lot of seasonal fruits .He relies on tofu for substituting rest of the protein required by his body.: Vidyut Jamwal works out every day from 6 am to 11 am in the morning and from 5 pm to 9 pm in the evening and takes a break only when he feels his body needs rest. Vidyut Jamwal’s workout regimen usually comprise of 5 days of martial arts training and 2 days of weight training. Vidyut does not spend much time in gym and only goes there for strength training. Along with the strength training and cardio sessions, Vidyut suggests getting involved in sports or recreational physical activities that can help you be in shape always.The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.